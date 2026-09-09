Slipknot Fans React to ‘Arsenal,’ Band’s First New Song Since Parting With 3 Members

Slipknot fans are reacting online to the band's new song "Arsenal," which just dropped today (Sept. 9) and is their first bit of new music since parting with three members: Craig Jones, Jay Weinberg and Sid Wilson.

The group shared an EP in 2023 titled Adderall, which consisted of instrumental tracks, interludes and different variations of their 2022 song "Adderall." However, "Arsenal" is the first true new song the band has dropped since The End, So Far came out in September of 2022.

They shared a premiere teaser for the video on YouTube about an hour before its release. The cinematic video features figures wearing all different kinds of masks, ripping off rubber ones to reveal more sinister masks underneath. It also stars actor Jackson White, best known for portraying Stephen DeMarco in the Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies.

Check out fan reactions to "Arsenal" and the video below.

What Are Fans Saying About Slipknot's New Song 'Arsenal'?

Below are Slipknot fans' reactions to "Arsenal" both on the Slipknot Reddit page and on X.

On the former platform, the response to the track seems to skew mostly negative, with fans writing posts titled, "New song 'Arsenal' is a big meh for me," "Well that was... sadly underwhelming" and "The lyrics on the new song are painfully bad."

"I can't be the only one who's a bit disappointed. It's underproduced, it's dry, so uninnovative, this is not the Slipknot we knew, almost All Hope Is Gone. Eloy's drums were great, he absolutely smashed it, the breakdown of the song was pretty interesting, personally my favorite part. Corey [Taylor] was himself as always, but this is plainly such a disappointment, Sid is gone, the Slipknot we knew is gone. We have to accept the new era, although that isn't really something most people can accept easily," one fan wrote in the second linked Reddit post above.

Another fan wrote that they give the song a 6 or 6.5 out of 10, adding, "Song is all over the place. Def let Eloy do lots of shit. Sounds somewhat like Volume 3. But also sounds like the corny single they put out before an album with some weird chant in the middle. And Sid is all over the song hahahahaha. It’s like 3 different songs. The start I like. The middle eh. The end I dig a lot. I’m hoping they experiment all over this next album. I hope I hate some songs and love others."

Not all of the reactions on Reddit were negative, though. One optimistic listener wrote:

"Well I like it. It sounds like they have their energy and their fire back. I think the video's cool too. Hyped to see what else they have in the chamber!"

See reactions on X below.

What Have Slipknot Done Since 'The End, So Far'?

A lot has happened within the Slipknot camp since that last album was released. It was their final release with Roadrunner and they're now issuing music through their own label (sic)est Records. They parted ways with Jones in 2023 and Weinberg a few months later.

READ MORE: See the Lyrics to Slipknot's New Song 'Arsenal'

Eloy Casagrande, who previously played with Sepultura, was brought in in Weinberg's place and a mystery member — whose identity remains unknown — was recruited in place of Jones. The 'Knot embarked on a 25th anniversary tour of their self-titled album throughout 2024 and '25 and then just split with Wilson last month.

It's unclear at this time if Wilson had any involvement in the music for their next album.

See a gallery of all 19 musicians who've been counted as official members of Slipknot in the gallery below.