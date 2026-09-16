Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke has some thoughts when it comes to the oft-shared speculation that rising rock star Yungblud is an "industry plant." In fact, he expressed his honest assessment of Yungblud's rise in the music industry as part of a wide-ranging interview with Rock Feed.

What Does Ronnie Radke Really Think About the Yungblud 'Industry Plant' Speculation?

The Falling in Reverse singer was asked by Rock Feed about how he views those anointed by some as the "future of rock" before singling out Yungblud.

At the top of his response, Radke quickly discerned that he felt that the "industry plant" speculation came about not because of Yungblud himself, but probably due to the team around him. He alleged that there was probably a "handler" pushing the "future of rock" narrative through public relations and booking select gigs, but noted right off the bat that Yungblud himself has never pushed that notion about himself.

"I’m sure he hates that,” explained Radke. “I’m going to go out on a limb and assume that he hates that. What people don’t seem to understand about Yungblud is that [they say] he’s an industry plant. He’s actually not an industry plant. I toured with him in 2012 on Warped Tour and he had a buzz back then. He’s not an industry plant.”

READ MORE: Yungblud Shares Teary Onstage Breakdown at Bludfest 2026

He went on to praise the British superstar, "I think Yungblud is a phenomenal singer. He’s actually a phenomenal singer live."

"When I look into Yungblud’s eyes, when I see him and I look into his eyes, the discernment kicks in, the human discernment," he continued, "He has a very good heart. He’s a good person. But somewhere along the way he was misled and this is just my personal opinion. But he was misled with business people paying 50-50 deals with CEOs of big billionaire companies that when you do the backstory research it makes him look disingenuous. It’s not authentic and that sucks.”

“It feels very contrived and it’s not his fault. He has a good heart and his soul is pure, it’s very obvious," Radke went on and complimented himself about being able to view the musician and the situation and discern what's going on behind the scenes.

Radke shares that it was his wish that Yungblud would “not be so afraid. It seems like he’s a little scared [when it comes to opening up to opportunities that aren't as safe]." The singer then joked that his own aggressive nature in calling out others has kept him from that same reputation.

Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke Speaks With Rock Feed

Ronnie Radke and Yungblud in 2026

Both Ronnie Radke and Yungblud have found success in recent years though their paths may be quite different. In 2026, Radke is back putting out music with Falling in Reverse, having issued the new song "Joseph" this past week with special guests Corey Taylor and Serj Tankian.

This comes as Falling in Reverse is out on the "God Is a Weapon" tour running through Sept. 26 with Slaughter to Prevail, Wage War, Hollywood Undead, Tech N9ne, Sleep Theory and Point North playing on select dates.

Visit the Falling in Reverse website for all scheduled tour dates and ticketing information.

Yungblud, meanwhile, has been in the spotlight for much of the year with continuing to promote his Idols record. With touring seemingly wrapped for the time being, he' catching a well-deserved break before starting in on his next record.

Below, check out our picks for the best rock albums of 2025.