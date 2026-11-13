What a big week it was for new rock and metal tour announcements! Some of the biggest acts in music laid out their upcoming tour plans and it's time to start plotting out where you can see them.

Leading the way this week, Fall Out Boy will be staging a major stadium tour run in summer 2027 with The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far.

Deftones also announced a major tour with support from Knocked Loose and Julie, while Royal Blood are heading back stateside for more shows in support of their newly released Dead Company album.

And that's just the beginning with Clutch, The Funeral Portrait, Till Lindemann and Dashboard Confessional among those rolling out new tours over this past week.

Plus, this week saw the Coachella 2027 reveal and more.

See all the big tour announcements from the past seven days below.

Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - March 9

Support Acts: Uriah Heep

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Photo credit: Sarah Holick boundaries in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 27

Support Acts: Spite, The Callous Daoboys, Your Spirit Dies

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Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Tour Dates: May 7 - 20

Support Acts: None listed

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Dan Winters clutch in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - April 4

Support Acts: Corrosion of Conformity, Agnostic Front, Chuck Ragan

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Photo: TBC by Harrison Parrot stewart copeland in 2026

Tour Dates: March 13 - June 17

Support Acts: None listed

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Photo Credit: Stephanie Siau dashboard confessional in 2026

Tour Dates: March 12 - April 3

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: 25th Anniversary Unplugged Tour

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Live Nation deftones in 2026

Tour Dates: May 5 - June 20

Support Acts: Knocked Loose, Julie

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Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - 21

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Los Angeles pop-up shows

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Credit: Pamela Littky) fall out boy in 2026

Tour Dates: July 13 - Aug. 26

Support Acts: The Offspring, Good Charlotte, The Story So Far

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Flames of Durga

Photo credit: Brelinda flames of durga in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - 15

Support Acts: Plague Vendor, Pure Sport, Mutklub, DJ Yucca Fuzz, The Blushes, Moonfuzz

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Live Nation the funeral portrait in 2026

Tour Dates: March 2 - 28

Support Acts: Archers, Creeper, If Not For Me and FKA Rayne

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(Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot king gizzard and the lizard wizard in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 5 - Oct. 22

Support Acts: None listed

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Photo Credit: Josh Goleman kings of leon in 2026

Tour Dates: May 8 - June 6; Sept. 11 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: Band of Horses, Dexter and the Moonrocks

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The Lemonheads

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - March 27

Support Acts: None listed

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Heiko Rebsch/picture alliance via Getty Images till lindemann in 2026

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 21

Support Acts: None listed

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Noam Galai, Getty Images Noam Galai, Getty Images

Tour Dates: March 5 - 21

Support Acts: Future Islands, Zachery Allen Starkey, DJ Arthur Baker

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O'Donnell Media Group nonpoint in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 13; Jan. 29 - 31

Support Acts: Aurorawave

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Radio Free Alice

Photo credit: David Dickenson radio free alice in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 24 - April 4

Support Acts: None listed

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Simone Joyner, Getty Images Simone Joyner, Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 2 - 22

Support Acts: Bodega

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Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 19

Support Acts: None listed

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Q Prime silversun pickups in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - May 22

Support Acts: None listed

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Getty Images gene simmons

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - April 17; July 24

Support Acts: None listed

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New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Kathy Flynn, WickedGoddessPhotography.com Kathy Flynn, WickedGoddessPhotography.com

* The 2027 edition of Coachella is set for April 9-11 and April 16-18 at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Calif. Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and Sza will headline, while Weezer, Social Distortion, The Damned, Pennywise, Maneskin, Lambrini Girls, American Football, Basement and more are part of the bill.

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* Author & Punisher, Deadguy, Fogweaver, Knoll, One of Nine, Royal Thunder, Today is the Day, Wake, Zola Jesus and more will take part in the Prepare the Ground Festival June 4-8 in Toronto.

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* Agolloch, Nevermore, Immolation, Solitude Aeternus, Undeath and more have been announced for the 2027 Decibel Metal and Beer Fest Philly. The event will take place April 10 at the Fillmore.

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* The 2027 edition of Aftershock Festival is now locked in for Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at Sacramento's Discovery Park. Lineup details will be announced at a later date.

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* The Fest will enter its 25th anniversary year Oct. 22-24 in Gainesville, Fla. The lineup will be announced at a later date.

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* While we're announcing 2027 festival dates, the Point Break Festival is set to return June 5-6 in Virginia Beach, Va.

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READ MORE: 2027 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* President just announced a Radio City Music Hall appearance in New York City for May 17, 2027.

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* Jesse Malin will head up his annual holiday show Dec. 11 at New York's Irving Plaza. Special guests include Rickie Lee Jones, Lenny Kaye, Fantastic Cat, Eugene Hutz, Theo Kogan, Vinnie Stigma, Jimmy G., Felice Rosser and more.

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* The annual Dimebash will return to Orange County, Calif. at the Observatory on Jan. 28, 2027. The lineup will be announced closer to the show date.

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Below see the 14 biggest rock and metal tours announced for 2027 so far.