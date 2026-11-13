22 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 6-12, 2026)

22 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 6-12, 2026)

Medios y Media, Getty Images, Simone Joyner, Getty Images, Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/FilmMagic, Getty Images

What a big week it was for new rock and metal tour announcements! Some of the biggest acts in music laid out their upcoming tour plans and it's time to start plotting out where you can see them.

Leading the way this week, Fall Out Boy will be staging a major stadium tour run in summer 2027 with The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far.

Deftones also announced a major tour with support from Knocked Loose and Julie, while Royal Blood are heading back stateside for more shows in support of their newly released Dead Company album.

And that's just the beginning with Clutch, The Funeral Portrait, Till Lindemann and Dashboard Confessional among those rolling out new tours over this past week.

Plus, this week saw the Coachella 2027 reveal and more.

See all the big tour announcements from the past seven days below.

Blue Oyster Cult

Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images
Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - March 9
Support Acts: Uriah Heep
Ticketing Info

Boundaries

boundaries in 2026
Photo credit: Sarah Holick

Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 27
Support Acts: Spite, The Callous Daoboys, Your Spirit Dies
Ticketing Info

Circa Survive

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Tour Dates: May 7 - 20
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Clutch

clutch in 2026
Dan Winters

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - April 4
Support Acts: Corrosion of Conformity, Agnostic Front, Chuck Ragan
Ticketing Info

Stewart Copeland

stewart copeland in 2026
Photo: TBC by Harrison Parrot

Tour Dates: March 13 - June 17
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Dashboard Confessional

dashboard confessional in 2026
Photo Credit: Stephanie Siau

Tour Dates: March 12 - April 3
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: 25th Anniversary Unplugged Tour
Ticketing Info

Deftones

deftones in 2026
Live Nation

Tour Dates: May 5 - June 20
Support Acts: Knocked Loose, Julie
Ticketing Info

Dirty Honey

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - 21
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Los Angeles pop-up shows
Ticketing Info

Fall Out Boy

fall out boy in 2026
Credit: Pamela Littky)

Tour Dates: July 13 - Aug. 26
Support Acts: The Offspring, Good Charlotte, The Story So Far
Ticketing Info

Flames of Durga

flames of durga in 2026
Photo credit: Brelinda

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - 15
Support Acts: Plague Vendor, Pure Sport, Mutklub, DJ Yucca Fuzz, The Blushes, Moonfuzz
Ticketing Info

The Funeral Portrait

the funeral portrait in 2026
Live Nation

Tour Dates: March 2 - 28
Support Acts: Archers, Creeper, If Not For Me and FKA Rayne
Ticketing Info

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

king gizzard and the lizard wizard in 2026
(Photo Credit: Maclay Heriot

Tour Dates: Aug. 5 - Oct. 22
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Kings of Leon

kings of leon in 2026
Photo Credit: Josh Goleman

Tour Dates: May 8 - June 6; Sept. 11 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Band of Horses, Dexter and the Moonrocks
Ticketing Info

The Lemonheads

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - March 27
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Till Lindemann

till lindemann in 2026
Heiko Rebsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 21
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

New Order

Noam Galai, Getty Images
Noam Galai, Getty Images

Tour Dates: March 5 - 21
Support Acts: Future Islands, Zachery Allen Starkey, DJ Arthur Baker
Ticketing Info

Nonpoint

nonpoint in 2026
O'Donnell Media Group

Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 13; Jan. 29 - 31
Support Acts: Aurorawave
Ticketing Info

Radio Free Alice

radio free alice in 2026
Photo credit: David Dickenson

Tour Dates: Feb. 24 - April 4
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Royal Blood

Simone Joyner, Getty Images
Simone Joyner, Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 2 - 22
Support Acts: Bodega
Ticketing Info

Todd Rundgren

Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images
Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 19
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Silversun Pickups

silversun pickups in 2026
Q Prime

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - May 22
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Gene Simmons

gene simmons
Getty Images

Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - April 17; July 24
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Kathy Flynn, WickedGoddessPhotography.com
Kathy Flynn, WickedGoddessPhotography.com

* The 2027 edition of Coachella is set for April 9-11 and April 16-18 at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Calif. Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and Sza will headline, while Weezer, Social Distortion, The Damned, Pennywise, Maneskin, Lambrini Girls, American Football, Basement and more are part of the bill.
Ticketing Info

* Author & Punisher, Deadguy, Fogweaver, Knoll, One of Nine, Royal Thunder, Today is the Day, Wake, Zola Jesus and more will take part in the Prepare the Ground Festival June 4-8 in Toronto.
Ticketing Info

* Agolloch, Nevermore, Immolation, Solitude Aeternus, Undeath and more have been announced for the 2027 Decibel Metal and Beer Fest Philly. The event will take place April 10 at the Fillmore.
Ticketing Info

* The 2027 edition of Aftershock Festival is now locked in for Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at Sacramento's Discovery Park. Lineup details will be announced at a later date.
Ticketing Info

* The Fest will enter its 25th anniversary year Oct. 22-24 in Gainesville, Fla. The lineup will be announced at a later date.
Ticketing Info

* While we're announcing 2027 festival dates, the Point Break Festival is set to return June 5-6 in Virginia Beach, Va.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2027 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* President just announced a Radio City Music Hall appearance in New York City for May 17, 2027.
Ticketing Info

* Jesse Malin will head up his annual holiday show Dec. 11 at New York's Irving Plaza. Special guests include Rickie Lee Jones, Lenny Kaye, Fantastic Cat, Eugene Hutz, Theo Kogan, Vinnie Stigma, Jimmy G., Felice Rosser and more.
Ticketing Info

* The annual Dimebash will return to Orange County, Calif. at the Observatory on Jan. 28, 2027. The lineup will be announced closer to the show date.
Ticketing Info

Below see the 14 biggest rock and metal tours announced for 2027 so far.

The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far

Here are the biggest rock and metal tours that have been announced for 2027 so far including Metallica, Iron Maiden, Slipknot and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Aftershock Festival, Blue Oyster Cult, Boundaries, Circa Survive, Clutch, Coachella, Dashboard Confessional, Decibel Metal and Beer Fest, Deftones, Dirty Honey, Fall Out Boy, Gene Simmons, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Kings of Leon, New Order, Nonpoint, Point Break Festival, President, Royal Blood, Silversun Pickups, Stewart Copeland, The Fest, The Funeral Portrait, Till Lindemann, Todd Rundgren
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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