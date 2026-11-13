22 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 6-12, 2026)
What a big week it was for new rock and metal tour announcements! Some of the biggest acts in music laid out their upcoming tour plans and it's time to start plotting out where you can see them.
Leading the way this week, Fall Out Boy will be staging a major stadium tour run in summer 2027 with The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far.
Deftones also announced a major tour with support from Knocked Loose and Julie, while Royal Blood are heading back stateside for more shows in support of their newly released Dead Company album.
And that's just the beginning with Clutch, The Funeral Portrait, Till Lindemann and Dashboard Confessional among those rolling out new tours over this past week.
Plus, this week saw the Coachella 2027 reveal and more.
See all the big tour announcements from the past seven days below.
Blue Oyster Cult
Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - March 9
Support Acts: Uriah Heep
Ticketing Info
Boundaries
Tour Dates: Feb. 20 - March 27
Support Acts: Spite, The Callous Daoboys, Your Spirit Dies
Ticketing Info
Circa Survive
Tour Dates: May 7 - 20
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Clutch
Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - April 4
Support Acts: Corrosion of Conformity, Agnostic Front, Chuck Ragan
Ticketing Info
Stewart Copeland
Tour Dates: March 13 - June 17
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Dashboard Confessional
Tour Dates: March 12 - April 3
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: 25th Anniversary Unplugged Tour
Ticketing Info
Deftones
Tour Dates: May 5 - June 20
Support Acts: Knocked Loose, Julie
Ticketing Info
Dirty Honey
Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - 21
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Los Angeles pop-up shows
Ticketing Info
Fall Out Boy
Tour Dates: July 13 - Aug. 26
Support Acts: The Offspring, Good Charlotte, The Story So Far
Ticketing Info
Flames of Durga
Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - 15
Support Acts: Plague Vendor, Pure Sport, Mutklub, DJ Yucca Fuzz, The Blushes, Moonfuzz
Ticketing Info
The Funeral Portrait
Tour Dates: March 2 - 28
Support Acts: Archers, Creeper, If Not For Me and FKA Rayne
Ticketing Info
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Tour Dates: Aug. 5 - Oct. 22
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Kings of Leon
Tour Dates: May 8 - June 6; Sept. 11 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Band of Horses, Dexter and the Moonrocks
Ticketing Info
The Lemonheads
Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - March 27
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Till Lindemann
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 21
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
New Order
Tour Dates: March 5 - 21
Support Acts: Future Islands, Zachery Allen Starkey, DJ Arthur Baker
Ticketing Info
Nonpoint
Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 13; Jan. 29 - 31
Support Acts: Aurorawave
Ticketing Info
Radio Free Alice
Tour Dates: Feb. 24 - April 4
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Royal Blood
Tour Dates: April 2 - 22
Support Acts: Bodega
Ticketing Info
Todd Rundgren
Tour Dates: March 13 - April 19
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Silversun Pickups
Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - May 22
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Gene Simmons
Tour Dates: Jan. 30 - April 17; July 24
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* The 2027 edition of Coachella is set for April 9-11 and April 16-18 at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Calif. Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and Sza will headline, while Weezer, Social Distortion, The Damned, Pennywise, Maneskin, Lambrini Girls, American Football, Basement and more are part of the bill.
Ticketing Info
* Author & Punisher, Deadguy, Fogweaver, Knoll, One of Nine, Royal Thunder, Today is the Day, Wake, Zola Jesus and more will take part in the Prepare the Ground Festival June 4-8 in Toronto.
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* Agolloch, Nevermore, Immolation, Solitude Aeternus, Undeath and more have been announced for the 2027 Decibel Metal and Beer Fest Philly. The event will take place April 10 at the Fillmore.
Ticketing Info
* The 2027 edition of Aftershock Festival is now locked in for Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at Sacramento's Discovery Park. Lineup details will be announced at a later date.
Ticketing Info
* The Fest will enter its 25th anniversary year Oct. 22-24 in Gainesville, Fla. The lineup will be announced at a later date.
Ticketing Info
* While we're announcing 2027 festival dates, the Point Break Festival is set to return June 5-6 in Virginia Beach, Va.
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READ MORE: 2027 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
* President just announced a Radio City Music Hall appearance in New York City for May 17, 2027.
Ticketing Info
* Jesse Malin will head up his annual holiday show Dec. 11 at New York's Irving Plaza. Special guests include Rickie Lee Jones, Lenny Kaye, Fantastic Cat, Eugene Hutz, Theo Kogan, Vinnie Stigma, Jimmy G., Felice Rosser and more.
Ticketing Info
* The annual Dimebash will return to Orange County, Calif. at the Observatory on Jan. 28, 2027. The lineup will be announced closer to the show date.
Ticketing Info
Below see the 14 biggest rock and metal tours announced for 2027 so far.
The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner