Another week, another 12 new rock and metal tours to get you hyped about!

We hope you're near Nashville or able to travel as Greta Van Fleet have booked a low-cost residency at the Basement East in Nashville where you'll be able to get tickets for $20. Get details on the dates below.

This week also brought us news of a new headline run for The Interrupters. It's a high-energy fun time with a variety of openers.

And if you're look for something a little heavier, High on Fire have announced dates taking them through the end of the year.

This year also saw a wealth of smaller festival lineup reveals, including the Riverfront Revolt, the Something in the Way Festival and the Mojave Experience. Plus there's newly announced holiday festivals put on by Hot Mulligan and He Is Legend.

See more big touring announcements from the past seven days below.

Bridge City Sinners

Photo: Bryon Jeremy bridge city sinners in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - 31

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Bryan Rolli, Loudwire Bryan Rolli, Loudwire

Tour Dates: Oct. 7 - 8

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: 'Devil on My Shoulder' book tour in New York

Ticketing Info

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic, Getty Images darkest hour john henry in 2014

Tour Dates: Dec. 1 - 13

Support Acts: Judiciary, Kill Chain, Nehemiah, Justifications

Ticketing Info

Photo by J Donovan Malley ghoul in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - 24

Support Acts: Dry Socket

Ticketing Info

Republic Records greta van fleet

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - 17

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Nashville residency at Basement East.

Ticketing Info

Emma McIntyre, Getty Images High on Fire at the Grammys

Tour Dates: Oct. 28 - Jan. 1

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Immersion

Courtesy of Immersion immersion in 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 12 - 17

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine The Interrupters in 2026

Tour Dates: March 17 - May 2

Support Acts: The Mainliners, The Aquabats, Doom Regulator, Rat Boy, The Bandulus, The Chin Chins, J & Nicki Bonner

Ticketing Info

O'Donnell Media Group nonpoint in 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 29 - 31

Support Acts: Aurorawave, Afterlife

Notes: 30th Anniversary Florida shows.

Ticketing Info

Mairo Cinquetti, NurPhoto, Getty Images Mairo Cinquetti, NurPhoto, Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 16 - May 22

Support Acts: Aesthetic Perfection, A Killer's Confession

Ticketing Info

Mark Horton, Getty Images Mark Horton, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 4

Support Acts: Kaonashi, Choke, Royal Tusk

Ticketing Info

Thao

Credit: Kimberly Ha thao in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 3 - 14; Feb. 23 - April 11

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Ethan Miller, Getty Images metal concert crowd

* I Prevail, The Plot in You, Nevertel, Autumn Kings and Silly Goose will head up the 2027 Riverfront Revolt taking place Jan. 30 at the LaCrosse Center in LaCrosse, Wis.

Ticketing Info

* The Jesus and Mary Chain, Trapped Under Ice, Wednesday, Turnover, Meat Puppets, This Is Lorelai, Incendiary, Nothing and more are all on board for the 2027 Something in the Way Festival. The music weekend takes place Feb. 4-6 at Roadrunner in Boston.

Ticketing Info

* Clutch, Corrosion of Conformity, Fu Manchu, Red Fang, Brant Bjork, Mondo Generator, Unida and more have all signed on to play the 2027 edition of the Mojave Experience, taking place March 19-21 at the Joshua Tree Lake & Campground in Joshua Tree, Calif.

Ticketing Info

* Look for PeelingFlesh, Skycamefalling, Weekend Nachos, Outta Pocket, Fatal Realm and more will play. the 2026 No Sleep Fest in Houston at Rio Grande Hall the weekend of Dec. 4-5.

Ticketing Info

* Callous Daoboys, Oh Sleeper, Left to Suffer, Great American Ghost, Softspoken and more have been announced for the 2027 AURA Fest taking place Jan. 23 at District Live in Savannah, Ga.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* The Silverlake Conservatory will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a special benefit show taking place Oct. 17 at the Hollywood Palladium. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Grohl, Vince Staples, Marc Maron and more will all take part.

Ticketing Info

* Killswitch Engage have announced their first Hawaiian show in 13 years, playing The Republik in Honolulu on Nov. 17.

Ticketing Info

* It's that time of year for holiday show announcements. Hot Mulligan will host Ho-Ho Hot Mulligan Dec. 19 at Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Mich. Joyce Manor, Touche Amore, Pool Kids, Matt Kerekes, Kerosene Heights, Wakelee, Flycatcher, House & Home and Bike Routes round out the bill.

Ticketing Info

* He Is Legend are also in the holiday spirit with their Holiday Hootenanny booked for Dec. 18 at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, N.C. Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Vanna, Bronco and Valetta will provide support.

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* Blind Illusion have booked a special hometown record release show on Oct. 16 at Neck of the Woods in San Francisco. The band is releasing their new live album, Stage Flight: Live at the UC Theatre.

Ticketing Info

* Dead Poet Society announced this week that a scheduling conflict has led them to cancel and reschedule select shows from their co-headline run with Honeys Revenge. Shows in Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland and Anaheim have been rescheduled, while shows in Sayreville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Boise and Sacramento have all been canceled. And a new performance has been added for Berkeley, Calif.

Ticketing Info

Check out other big rock and metal acts touring in 2026 in the gallery below.