Greta Van Fleet fans will have another opportunity to catch the band performing for super low ticket prices. Having previously played at $20 club show at New York's Bowery Ballroom earlier this year, they're now doing something similar but with a full residency of $20 shows in Nashville.

Where Can I See Greta Van Fleet for $20?

Greta Van Fleet have announced a residency of three shows during the month of October in which they'll be playing for the $20 price at The Basement East in Nashville.

As it's an intimate club show, the band is limiting ticket orders to two-ticket limit per person.

The shows will take place Oct. 3, 10 and 17, which are all Saturdays.

How Can I Get Tickets?

The public on-sale for these Nashville residency shows at the Basement East will take place starting at 12N CT on Friday (Sept. 25).

Tickets may be picked up via Will Call only and the +1 must be present to enter with the purchaser of the tickets. A valid form of ID or the credit card used for the purchase will be required at the door and the name on the ID must match the name on the ticket order.

What Are Greta Van Fleet Promoting?

Greta Van Fleet are working up to the Oct. 9 release of their latest album, Palace for the People. The record is currently available for pre-order.

READ MORE: Fourth Greta Van Fleet Album Announced

So far, the group has released the songs "Play Your Games," "Saw You Stand" and "Tear It Down" from the upcoming release.

At present, the three Basement East shows in Nashville are the only shows currently booked for the band.

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.