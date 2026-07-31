Greta Van Fleet have just announced their fourth album, Palace for the People, alongside the release of the new song "Saw You Stand."

It was almost three months ago that fans feared the worst when the band posted a cryptic video on social media, leading many to speculate that Greta Van Fleet had abruptly broken up. Less than a week later, those concerns were abated when the Michigan rockers shared a teaser for a new song, which wound up being the first single, "Play Your Games."

Now, they're looking ahead to the Oct. 9 release of Palace for the People. While the track listing has yet to be revealed, the artwork can be seen below.

℗ 2026 Republic Records a division of UMG Recordings Inc & Lava Music LLC Greta Van Fleet - Palace for the People

"As much as it is a Greta Van Fleet record and a rock and roll record at its core, in its heart, it's a very modern record," says guitarist Jake Kiszka.

Singer Josh Kiszka adds, "We love each other just as much as ever, if not more, because we've got to spend quality time together off of the road. We’ve grown closer, and we have more to say and share than ever.” Drummer Danny Wagner adds, “The minute the four of us step into a room with the shared goal of creating, there is very little that can stop us.”

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Regarding the album title, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, explains, "I can't tell you how many people have come up to me and said ‘This is my best friend. We met through your music or at your show,’”explains bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka, “and we realized, the music is our palace!"

Listen to "Saw You Stand" and read the lyrics for the song below.

Head to Greta Van Fleet's website to pre-order Palace of the People.

Greta Van Fleet, "Saw You Stand" + Lyrics

Anyone who ever loved, could look at me

And know that I loved you, woah

What a heart and what a beat

Remembering how much I loved you, woah

Woah, ooh-ooh I hope that you'll always know

Life with you made me whole I saw you stand

I saw you standing

When you took my hand

I saw you standing In the end I hope you know that I chose you

Because I loved you, woah

And after all is said and done, the war is won

Because I loved you, woah I hope that you'll always know

Life with you made me whole I saw you stand

I saw you standing

When you took my hand

I saw you standing I hope that you'll always know

Your light made the darkness glow

I pray you'll forever know

Loving you made me whole I hope that you'll always know

Life with you made me whole

lyrics via Genius

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