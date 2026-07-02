Shaun Glass, beloved metal musician and founding member of SOiL, is being remembered by his peers after his death yesterday (July 1).

The guitarist and bassist was, as many have described, a lifelong metalhead whose career also included work with Broken Hope, Dirge Within, The Bloodline and, most recently, Repentance.

Glass' wife Michelle formally broke the news on Shaun's Facebook page, sharing, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share that Shaun passed away this morning after suffering a medical emergency on May 31. Shaun and I met in 2003 and married in 2010. In 2012, we welcomed our son — Shaun’s pride and joy, as anyone who knew him well already knows."

Michelle asks for privacy and respect for the family during this time, adding, "Shaun was many things to many people, but to us he was always a husband and a Dad first. Please keep our family in your prayers, thoughts, or however you send positive energy."

SOiL, currently comprised of three of Glass' bandmates during his four-album tenure with the alt-metal group from its inception in 1997 through his exit in late 2007, paid tribute to their late co-founder.

The band acknowledged that they were "not on good terms" with Glass over the last 20 years, "he was still an integral part of SOiL in the early years," calling him "a good friend and comrade" during that era.

SOiL

Meanwhile, other members of the rock and metal community are mourning the loss of Glass, sharing warm memories and commenting on his beaming personality.

Exodus and Slayer guitarist Gary Holt said he was "crushed" to hear the news of Glass' passing. "Friends for 30 years, hard to accept this," he wrote.

"Will always love and miss you brother," offered Disturbed frontman David Draiman.

Kreator's Mille Petrozza called Glass "one of the coolest people" while expressing gratitude for the musician's support, fandom and nice-guy nature.

"A lot of people reading this won't know who Shaun Glass was, but to everyone who did, Shaun was a fucking legend. A star who burned so goddamn bright, it was impossible not to love him," began Machine Head's Robb Flynn, who recalled first meeting Glass when he was 19. "The dude lived and fucking breathed metal, punk, hardcore and hard rock," he added.

Additional tributes have poured in from Nonpoint, Voivod, James Murphy and heavy metal A&R legends Mike Gitter and Monte Conner.

Conner described Glass' final days "surrounded by many of his closest friends and band members (past and present) and getting FaceTime calls from dozens of others who couldn't be there. In Shaun's final days, he knew how loved he was. We all saw to that."

See more tributes from the rock and metal community below, as well as Glass' career-long discography of studio releases.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Glass family and all who knew and loved Shaun. Rest in peace.

Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)

READ MORE: Rockers We've Lost in 2026

David Draiman (Disturbed)

Mille Petrozza (Kreator)

Robb Flynn (Machine Head)

Nonpoint

Voivod

James Murphy (ex-Death, ex-Obituary, ex-Testament, Disincarnate)

Mike Gitter (A&R, BLKIIBLK Records)

Monte Conner (A&R, Nuclear Blast)

Shaun Glass Discography (Studio Albums Only)

Broken Hope

Repulsive Conception (1995)

Loathing (1997)

Omen of Disease (2013)

Broken Hope, "The Cloning"

Dirge Within

Force Fed Lies (2009)

There Will be Blood (2012)

Dirge Within, "Forever the Martyr"

Repentance

God For a Day (2020)

The Process of Human Demise (2023)

Retaliate (2026)

Repentance, "Down in the Water"

SOiL

Throttle Junkies (1999)

Scars (2001)

Redefine (2004)

True Self (2006)

SOiL, "Halo"

The Bloodline

We Are One (2015)

The Bloodline, "We Are One"

Below, we remember other rockers who have passed throughout the year:

Rockers We've Lost in 2026 The year has already seen the loss of some amazing talents from the rock and metal world. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

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