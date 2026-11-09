Fall Out Boy have just announced the 2027 Twilight of the Punks stadium tour with a North American leg featuring special guests The Offspring, Good Charlotte and The Story So Far. A new song, "Aces," has also arrived, setting the band up for a big year ahead.

Meanwhile, A Day to Remember and Neck Deep will open for Fall Out Boy on a U.K. and European tour leg that stretches from May 17 to June 13. After a month off, the Twilight of the Punks tour will resume in North America from July 13 through Aug. 26 with the aforementioned lineup.

READ MORE: The Best Cover Song by 11 Big Pop-Punk Bands

See the North American tour dates further down the page and look for ticket to go on sale on Nov. 12 at 12PM local time with various pre-sales taking place beforehand. All other Twilight of the Punks tour information can be found at the dedicated website.

"Aces," which can be heard directly below, is the band's first single since "It Feels Like Christmas" in 2025. Fall Out Boy's latest full length, So Much (for) Stardust, was released in 2023 and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Fall Out Boy, "Aces" Music Video

Fall Out Boy 2027 Stadium Tour Dates

Live Nation fall out boy tour

Special guests: The Offspring, Good Charlotte, The Story So Far

July 13 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

July 16 — Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

July 18 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

July 20 — Detroit, MI @ Fifth Third Park

July 22 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

July 24 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium

July 27 — Nashville, TN @ FirstBank Stadium

July 30 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 1 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field

August 3 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

August 4 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 6 — St. Charles, IA @ Roaming Hills **

August 7 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater **

August 10 — Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

August 13 — Sandy, UT @ America First Field

August 15 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

August 17 — San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park

August 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

August 21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

August 24 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

August 26 — Portland, OR @ Providence Park

Below, see the best pop-punk album of each year of the 2000s.