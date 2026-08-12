Covering Disney songs seems like easy money (only if that mouse approves, of course).

You already have a built-in audience of millions of Disney fans, ready to consume just about anything from the brand. Why not take a chance and try to get your band in front of them for the first time with a cover song?

READ MORE: Disney Just Dropped a Metal-Inspired Villains Merch Collection

And it's likely the style of music won't necessarily matter either. A quick search turned up hundreds of rock and metal acts who have tackled Disney songs

Here are 25 of the best rock and covers of Disney classics everyone knows and loves.

Movie: Dumbo (1941)

Originally performed by: Betty Noyes

Why this cover works: If you're familiar with the movie, you already know the weight carried by this song.

The tune plays as Jumbo Jr.'s mother, who is chained inside a circus car, caresses her child through the bars on the window. The scene then cycles through images of mothers and their babies spending time together, while the baby elephant can't quite reach his mommy.

Arcade Fire took great care when creating this emotional cover for the 2019 live-action adaptation of the classic. It hits much like the original, still tugging at your heartstrings after all these years.

Movie: The Jungle Book (1967)

Originally performed by: Phil Harris and Bruce Reitherman

Why this cover works: Trivium's Matt Heafy is a fairly active Twitch streamer who regularly shares vocal and guitar practice sessions with his followers. At one point, Heafy started a "karaoke" gimmick where his supporters suggested songs he had to learn and perform in no more than 60 minutes.

In 2019, we were treated to Heafy having to learn "The Bare Necessities" on the fly. Not only did Heafy nail the song, but he also overcommitted to the bit by trying to mimic the voices heard in the original 1967 animated version of The Jungle Book.

You might not get a metal song with this cover, but you'll at least find a laugh or two along the way.

Simple Plan, 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight'

Movie: The Lion King (1994)

Original artist: Elton John

Why this cover works: Replicating Elton John would be a tall task for just about any act. Thankfully, Simple Plan didn't even attempt to do a carbon copy of the legendary artist in this 2024 cover from The Lion King.

The band deserves some credit for knowing their limits. They take "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" and turn it into a pop-punk song that sounds more like something straight from Simple Plan's catalog.

ALL, 'Chim Chim Cher-ee'

Movie: Mary Poppins (1964)

Originally performed by: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, Karen Dotrice and Matthew Garber

Why this cover works: When vocalist Milo Aukerman stepped away from the Descendents in the late '80s, the rest of the band carried on as ALL (also the title of the final Descendents album at that time). And while ALL never quite hit like the Descendents, they were certainly able to craft a great punk song.

Their cover of "Chim Chim Cher-ee" isn't much of a punk song. ALL offers both a fresh take on their own sound and the classic Mary Poppins number that is both brooding and bombastic.

Tethra, "Evermore'

Movie: Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Originally performed by: Dan Stevens

Why this cover works: Pittsburgh's Tethra has racked up millions of plays on Spotify thanks to their dynamic metalcore sound that is akin to Killswitch Engage. And while their original stuff does well, it's their unexpected metal covers that have amassed the most listens.

From Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" to various Disney classics, Tethra seems to have the musical chops to turn just about any type of music into a metalcore song.

The band's version of "Evermore" slowly builds for nearly two minutes before slamming into you in a rather beastly fashion.

Tallah, 'Friend Like Me'

Movie: Aladdin (1991)

Originally performed by: Robin Williams

Why this cover works: Tallah's sound is a bit of a throwback to the heyday of nu-metal. They don't take themselves too seriously, which tends to make for the best kind of nu-metal.

After months of trying to survive as a band during the pandemic, Tallah launched a series of crowd-funded projects for their fans. One of them was a 2021 five-song EP called Talladdin.

Every song on the release was a cover of a tune from Disney's Aladdin. The best of the bunch just might be their cover of "Friend Like Me."

Oh, and their drummer-turned-bassist is Max Portnoy, son of Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy.

Fall Out Boy, 'I Wan'na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)'

Movie: The Jungle Book (1967)

Originally performed by: Louis Prima and Phil Harris

Why this cover works: It's tough to argue with anyone who thinks Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump is underrated when it comes to being a soulful singer. See his criminally underrated 2011 solo album, Soul Punk, if you need further proof.

Stump may not have the trademark underlying rasp of Louis Prima, but he absolutely nails this cover of "I Wan'na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)" thanks to his ability to effectively deliver heart and emotion when he sings every lyric.

Magnolia Park, 'I2I'

Movie: A Goofy Movie (1995)

Originally performed by: Tevin Campbell

Why this cover works: If you are coming here to hear a cover that sounds like it was done by Magnolia Park, you're going to be sadly disappointed. The band's version of the bouncy "I2I from The Goofy Movie is pure pop with a hint of heavy guitar.

And it's a great song because of that. The vibes are infectious as Magnolia Park look and sound like they are having fun.

The cover has been a mainstay in Magnolia Park's setlist during their 2026 tour, even though it sounds nothing like their usual flavor of nu-metal-meets-metalcore-meets-alternative rock.

Movie: Frozen II (2019)

Originally performed by: Idina Menzel and AURORA

Why this cover works: Disney has caught on to mainstream music fans digging covers of their songs. Now, they are including covers as part of their marketing strategy when releasing new movies.

The end credits for 2019's Frozen II featured covers of songs from the movie performed by well-known music acts. In conjunction with the movie's release, those cover songs also found their way to streaming platforms and radio stations where the artists already had name recognition.

It's a smart strategy that makes a potentially new audience more aware of a new movie.

The success of this cover of "Into the Unknown" all comes down to Brendon Urie's vocals. Disney likely knew that going into it. Panic! at the Disco was hand-picked by the company for a reason, and there is no doubt Urie's voice was a big part of that.

H2O, 'It's a Small World'

Ride: It's a Small World (1966)

Originally performed by: 300 animatronic dolls

Why this cover works: Because H2O rules! And it's also better than waiting hours in line to float in a boat with a bunch of strangers while hundreds of slightly creepy animatronic dolls sing to you.

Reel Big Fish and Zolof The Rock and Roll Destroyer, 'It's Not Easy'

Movie: Pete's Dragon (1977)

Originally performed by: Helen Reddy and Sean Marshall

Why this cover works: You're not alone if you have no recollection of Disney releasing Pete's Dragon. The 1977 musical movie mixed live action with animation in a way that was likely cutting-edge at the time.

Fast forward to today and Pete's Dragon looks hilariously outdated thanks to advancements in animation and filmmaking.

Pete's Dragon does at least have some seriously catchy songs. If you want a taste without committing to watching the entire movie, try this duet, which was excellently covered by Reel Big Fish and Zolof The Rock and Roll Destroyer.

Korn, 'Kidnap the Sandy Claws'

Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Originally performed by: Catherine O'Hara, Paul Reubens and Danny Elfman

Why this cover works: In hopes of capitalizing on the growing desire for cover songs of its most popular work, Disney dropped a covers album for the music of The Nightmare Before Christmas in 2008.

Nightmare Revisited features bands from multiple subgenres of rock, with The All-American Rejects, Rise Against and the Plain White T's all showing up in the track listing.

One of the more standout covers is Korn's version of "Kidnap the Sandy Claws." Nothing against any of the aforementioned bands, but Korn's aura alone just makes them a more ideal fit to cover anything from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Jonathan Davis nails the vocals here as he weaves between frantic yelps and rough growls. It's everything you would expect from Korn covering music from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

New Found Glory, 'Let It Go'

Movie: Frozen (2013)

Originally performed by: Idina Menzel

Why this cover works: New Found Glory has perfected the art of taking movie soundtrack songs and turning them into upbeat pop-punk gems through their From the Screen to Your Stereo series. Across three albums, the band has put their spin on songs from just about every type of movie, including The Goonies, Titanic and Napoleon Dynamite.

When From the Screen to Your Stereo 3 arrived in 2019, fans were treated to New Found Glory's version of "Let It Go." This one is for any parent who has listened to their kids endlessly sing the original song from Frozen while trapped in the car on long road trips.

Weezer, 'Lost in the Woods'

Movie: Frozen II (2019)

Originally performed by: Jonathan Groff

Why this cover works: No need to rehash what was said earlier regarding Disney leaning into covers as part of their marketing plan. Just know that they tapped into Weezer's dedicated fanbase, and the band reciprocated by overdelivering on this cover.

Weezer makes a good case for this song being part of the actual movie instead of its end credits. Some parents need those soaring guitars to help them power through the rest of the film.

Andrew W.K., 'Mickey Mouse Club March'

TV Show: Mickey Mouse Club (1955)

Originally performed by: Jimmy Dodd

Why this cover works: It's Andrew W.K. of all people covering not only a song from the 1950s, but also a Disney classic. The curiosity alone should make you want to listen.

Who better to kick off an episode of the Mickey Mouse Club than the guy who reminded us, "when it's time to party, we will party hard?"

In all seriousness, this cover hits like a ton of bricks as Andrew W.K. turns the march into more of a stomp. It's a beat that is made for stirring up pits.

It sounds like an Andrew W.K. song, but with his lyrics swapped out for Disney's. And really, the cover is better off for it. We need more metal acts willing to not let up on the gas when covering something from a kids' show.

Alkaline Trio, 'Movin' Right Along'

Movie: The Muppet Movie (1979)

Originally performed by: Kermit the Frog (Jim Henson) and Fozzie Bear (Frank Oz)

Why this cover works: Part of the charm of the original song, when it appears in The Muppet Movie, is the interaction between Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear. Their singing, interspersed with dialogue, helps establish the connection between the duo.

Alkaline Trio might be the perfect pick for a punk band to cover this song. The vocal interaction between Matt Skiba and Dan Andriano has been a hallmark of Alkaline Trio's best songs, dating back to their first few albums.

The two make this cover fun in a way that would certainly be appreciated by Kermit and Fozzie.

New Found Glory, 'Part of Your World'

Movie: The Little Mermaid (1989)

Originally performed by: Jodi Benson

Why this cover works: Everything that needs to be said about New Found Glory's ability to create catchy pop-punk covers was already said above. You just need to know this version of a song from The Little Mermaid will have you stomping those, what do you call 'em? Oh, feet.

Movie: The Muppet Movie (1979)

Originally performed by: Kermit the Frog (Frank Oz)

Why this cover works: You can find a cover of "Rainbow Connection" within just about every genre of music. From rock to pop to folk, the unforgettable song from 1979's The Muppet Movie has been an easy route for acts looking for a cover that effortlessly tugs at the listener's heartstrings.

The best punk version of the "Rainbow Connection" can be found on Me First and the Gimme Gimmes' 1999 album, Are a Drag, which is completely comprised of showtune covers. This take on the song is more suited for making you dance (or potentially mosh) rather than hitting you right in the feels.

Movie: Mary Poppins (1964)

Originally performed by: Dick Van Dyke and Julie Andrews

Why this cover works: Ever wonder what it would sound like if you combined the music of Mary Poppins with seminal punk band Bad Religion? Eh, probably not.

The Vandals' 1995 cover of "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" includes not one, but two fun Easter eggs for punk fans. The song's intro was lifted from Bad Religion's "Fuck Armageddon... This is Hell," while the breakdown comes from the band's 1982 song "We're Only Gonna Die."

It may sound odd on paper (or your screen), but it all works when you hear it.

Movie: Encanto (2021)

Originally performed by: Jessica Darrow

Why this cover works: Detroit-based alt-rock band No Resolve has been around for 20 years, but it wasn't until about five years ago that they finally started to gain some momentum.

After several years of trying to get their original music to stick, No Resolve started putting out covers of popular songs. First came a cover of pop singer Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go" in 2020. After that one started to take off, No Resolve looked to cover others, including Adele, Taylor Swift and Michael Jackson, turning their pop hits into alt-rock songs.

Doing a Disney cover was inevitable with No Resolve covering "Surface Pressure" from the 2021 animated movie, Encanto. The slick cover sounds like it would have a home on just about any playlist of current hard rock tracks.

Marilyn Manson, 'This is Halloween'

Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Originally performed by: Citizens of Halloween

Why this cover works: Remember earlier when we said Korn was a perfect fit when it came to covering music from The Nightmare Before Christmas? Now take everything we said there and triple it because Marilyn Manson turning in a version of any song from that movie just works on so many levels.

Squirrel Nut Zippers, 'Under the Sea'

Movie: The Little Mermaid (1989)

Originally performed by: Samuel E. Wright and Choir

Why this cover works: Squirrel Nut Zippers are known for blending elements of rock with jazz and swing. It's a move that helps make the latter two a little more accessible to the crowd that just wants to rock.

It also tends to make for a quirky presentation at times, creating a sound that is wholly unique to the Squirrel Nut Zippers. But "quirk" is what makes "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid such a great song to begin with.

The original's playful structure sets the Squirrel Nut Zippers up nicely to take listeners on a fresh, fun ride.

Movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Originally performed by: Danny Elfman

Why this cover works: It's just so beautifully creepy. Flyleaf strikes the right balance between the two.

This song is part of an entire collection of fantastic covers from The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 2008 Nightmare Revisited album also features the likes of Korn, Rise Against and Marilyn Manson. But it is Flyleaf's warm embrace of the original that makes it a sleeper hit among the covers from these bands.

Gene Simmons, 'When You Wish Upon a Star'

Movie: Pinocchio (1940)

Originally performed by: Cliff Edwards

Why this cover works: If you are looking for a cover of "When You Wish Upon a Star" that stays a little more true to the original, then Gene Simmons has the right one for you.

In 1978, all four members of KISS released solo albums. Simmons wrapped up his collection with a cover of the Pinocchio song. It sounds odd, but it surprisingly works.

Simmons goes note-for-note with the original version as he turns back the clock vocally. His voice unexpectedly takes on a sound right out of the 1940s.

Simmons' shocking range and chameleon-like singing make this a gem among rockers covering Disney songs.

Meet Me @ The Altar, 'You've Got a Friend in Me'

Movie: Toy Story (1995)

Originally performed by: Randy Newman

Why this cover works: Disney eventually noticed there was an audience for rock bands covering their songs. Their A Whole New Sound compilation album, released in 2024, features 12 covers of mostly classic Disney songs by alt-rock and punk bands.

One of the better tracks on the collection is Meet Me @ the Altar's cover of "You've Got a Friend in Me."

Randy Newman has such a distinct voice that hearing a punk version of one of his songs can be a bit jarring at first. But Meet Me @ the Altar mold the memorable song into a candy-coated pop-punk that is both upbeat and sweet at the same time.

That being said, we need Randy Newman's vocals on a punk album someday.

Why stop there when it comes to cover songs? Keep reading to see the most played cover songs by 55 big hard rock and metal bands.