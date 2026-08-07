Peter Katsis, Manager for Smashing Pumpkins, Korn + Others, Has Died at 69 – See Tributes

Peter Katsis, longtime music manager for some of the biggest rock bands and a co-founder of the Prospect Park and The Firm management and production companies, died on Aug. 6 at the age of 69 from congestive heart failure.

The list of acts that Katsis has worked with and aided in their careers reads like a who's who of the last 30-plus years of rock and alternative music. Katsis got his start in Chicago, initially working as a promoter in the late '80s before getting involved with the city's industrial scene and becoming an A&R executive at Trax Precision Records. One of his first discoveries was Ministry.

"Rest in power Pete," remarked Al Jourgensen on Instagram. "He was our first manager in 1981. May your next journey be as prodigious as this one. We (Ministry camp) loved you. Safe travels my friend."

In the late '80s, Katsis eventually relocated to Los Angeles where his career took a transition into more of a managerial role with artists. The acts that he worked with over the course of his career includes Korn, Smashing Pumpkins, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Limp Bizkit, Audioslave, Jane's Addiction, Morrissey, Liz Phair, Bush, 311, Snoop Dogg, Enrique Iglesias, Backstreet Boys, 5 Seconds of Summer, Fever 333, One Direction and Pentatonix among others.

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He was a founding partner at The Firm management company and later co-founded Prospect Park, which dealt with both management and production. Katsis had a major role in helping Audioslave become the first U.S. rock band to play Cuba when they performed in Havana in 2005 and is credited with producing the concert.

The tributes have been rolling in since news of Katsis' death started to circulate late Thursday.

“Peter was a force of nature,” Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale told Billboard. “He lifted me up personally like no other and he drove our band towards the stars at all times. He will be deeply missed.”

Morrissey simply shared a photo of Katsis on his website with the caption, "Peter Katsis, RIP."

One of the longest running relationships Katsis had was with Smashing Pumpkins. Billy Corgan commented on his socials, "Heartbroken that Pete is gone. He meant a lot to Chloe and I as a dear friend and extended member of our family. He will be missed and I’ll always cherish his intense candor and deep love of great music; which was infectious. And he deserves immense credit for helping to usher in the alternative revolution of the 80’s and 90’s and beyond. He was truly one of a kind. One of a us. And Chicago royalty through and through."

See additional tributes paying respect to Katsis below.

Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)

Dave Navarro (Jane's Addiction)

Brian "Head" Welch (Korn)

Gavin Rossdale (Bush)

Richard Patrick (Filter)

Al Jourgensen (Ministry)

James and the Cold Gun

Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver)

Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal)

Matt Pinfield (Radio Personality)

Eddie Trunk (Radio Personality)

See other rockers we've lost in 2026 in the gallery below.