Korn’s Jonathan Davis Got Married (The Same Day As Taylor Swift)

Korn singer Jonathan Davis got married to Brittany Parisi earlier this month on July 3, as People has just reported.

Where Did the Wedding Take Place + Who Attended?

Davis and Parisi exchanged vows at the Neighborhood Church of Palos Verdes in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The couple was surrounded by 80 guests, which included "their band family and blood family," according to People, with each current member of Korn present.

Last year, while on tour, the Korn frontman asked Parisi to marry him, positioned in front of Italian painter Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus." The artwork also served as the wedding's primary influential theme with the aim of invoking Florence, Italy from the Californian coastline.

Parisi told People that Davis surprised her with a museum trip to the Uffizi Gallery. She says she has "always been obsessed" with her Italian heritage and has a particular interest in the Medici family, the commissioners of Borticelli's aforementioned work.

Photos, taken by Jeremy Choud, can be seen below.

Jeremy Choud jonathan davis and brittany parisi wedding

Jeremy Choud jonathan davis and brittany parisi wedding

Jeremy Choud jonathan davis and brittany parisi wedding

What Food Was on the Wedding Menu?

People reports that a five-course dinner was prepared chef Celestino Drago, in addition to cocktail hour offerings.

Corn wasn't on the menu, by the way.

Cocktail Hour:

parmesan wheel "overflowing with freshly prepared" cacio e pepe

passed hors d'ouvres squash blossom pizza rich mushroom profiteroles savory roasted tomato tartlets



Dinner:

burrata insalata with arugula

pesto busieto with creamy mushroom risotto

free-range roasted chicken with truffle sauce

New York strip steak with black garlic zabaglione

Dessert:

white wedding cake

tiramisu tower

lemon profiteroles

chocolate mousse

assorted fruit tarts

biscotti

seasonal fruits

Did Anyone Play Bagpipes at the Wedding?

Yes, but it wasn't Jonathan Davis, like he does on the Korn song "Shoots and Ladders."

Bagpipe veteran of 50 years Aaron Shaw played as Davis arrived, later reprising his role to lead guests from the ceremony to cocktail hour and again from cocktail hour to the reception, where guests were then welcomed to award-winning jazz musicians.

READ MORE: 29 Bands We Need to Admit Are Dad Rock Now (And There's Nothing You Can do About It)

What Song Was Jonathan Davis + Brittany Parisi's First Dance?

The couple's first dace after the ceremony took place to the Lana Del Rey's 2023 song "Young and Beautiful" from The Great Gatsby: Music from Baz Luhrmann's Film soundtrack.

Lana Del Rey, "Young and Beautiful"

Congrats to the couple! May your lives be forever peachy!

See what nu-metal stars, including Jonathan Davis, looked like in the late '90s/early 2000s compared to now below: