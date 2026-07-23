See Photos From Jonathan Davis + Brittany Parisi’s Italian Renaissance-Inspired Wedding

You can now see photos from Jonathan Davis and Brittany Parisi's Italian Renaissance-inspired wedding earlier this month.

The Korn frontman and Parisi tied the knot at the Neighborhood Church of Palos Verdes in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. on July 3, according to Billboard. The couple started dating in 2019 and got engaged a little over a year ago.

Davis and Parisi drew inspiration from Italian artist Sandro Botticelli's late 14th century painting The Birth of Venus for the wedding, as that's where the vocalist proposed to Parisi in June of 2025 when Korn were on tour in Florence, Italy.

"I’ve always been obsessed with my Italian heritage and the history of the Medici family, who commissioned Botticelli to create some of my favorite paintings," Parisi told People. "So when we stopped in front of ‘The Birth of Venus’ and I looked over to see Jon down on one knee asking me to marry him, it honestly felt like a dream. I can’t imagine a more thoughtful or more perfect proposal.”

READ MORE: The Shortest + Longest Rock Star Marriages

Thus, they incorporated Italian Renaissance touches into their venue to make the ceremony and reception feel as though they were in Florence.

There were about 80 guests present, including Davis' Korn bandmates James “Munky” Shaffer, Brian "Head" Welch, Roberto "Ra" Diaz and Ray Luzier. And of course, it wouldn't be Davis' wedding without a kilt and bagpipes, which were performed by Aaron Shaw.

See Photos From Jonathan Davis + Brittany Parisi's Wedding

See photos from their wedding, which were captured by photographer Jeremy Chou, below. Davis also shared a carousel of pictures on social media, which you can see underneath.

Jeremy Chou jonathan davis and brittany parisi wedding

Jeremy Chou jonathan davis and brittany parisi wedding

Jeremy Chou jonathan davis and brittany parisi wedding

See where Korn fall in our list of the best nu-metal albums of each year below.