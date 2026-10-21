The Offspring’s Noodles to Step Away From Performing Due to ‘Serious Health Issue’ – See Statement

The Offspring guitarist Noodles has revealed in a new statement he has to step away from live performances due to a "fairly serious health issue."

The statement was just posted on the Offspring's social media today (Oct. 21). The guitarist didn't share any details as to what the health issue is related to, but called it "sudden and fairly serious."

The full message reads:

It is with deep sadness that I have to announce that I need to step away from live performances for a while to deal with a sudden and fairly serious health issue. The rest of the band has my back, is super supportive and will keep rocking you all in my absence. I hope to be back on stage sooner rather than later. Until then, I will miss all of you with all of my heart. Thanks for keeping me in your thoughts. I really appreciate it. - Noodles

It's unclear at this time who will fill in for the guitarist during the band's upcoming shows. Their next performance is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Los Angeles, California. They only have three more shows booked as of now, two of which will take place in November and one in January of 2027.

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See all of the Offspring's upcoming shows on their website. Loudwire wishes Noodles the best as he faces this health challenge.

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