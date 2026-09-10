You can count both fiction and nonfiction literature as being inspiration for the names of some of the biggest rock and metal bands.

At least 23 recognizable names originated as either book titles or characters within their pages. And while some of the band names might be familiar, the books behind them are sometimes not as popular.

READ MORE: 40 Rock + Metal Bands That Share Their Name With Songs From Other Bands

Good Charlotte, for example, took their name from a children's book that its own band members don't really hold in high regard today. Art rock band The Velvet Underground looked to an obscure book that sought to expose "aberrant" sexual behavior for inspiration.

My Chemical Romance came up with their band name thanks to one of their members stocking books on the shelves at Barnes & Noble.

Then there are the bands who used characters from notable books.

Alternative rock act Veruca Salt chose one of the brattiest characters from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for their band name. English rockers Uriah Heep also landed on an unsavory character.

Here are 23 big rock and metal bands and the books or fictional characters that inspired their names.

23 Rock + Metal Bands Named Named After Literary Works or Characters Books: bands read them! Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll