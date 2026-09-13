My Chemical Romance concluded the North American leg of their 2026 Black Parade Tour on Saturday (Sept. 12) at the Alamodome in San Antonio with a bombshell announcement (or at least a suggestion of an announcement): They do, indeed, want to make a new album.

“Just know that we’ve kind of really always wanted to make another record,” lead singer Gerard Way told the audience. “So we hope that life allows us to do that. ‘Cause honestly, you guys kept us alive so long. You guys deserve another record.”

Way tempered his statement about the long-rumored "MCR5" with a caveat: “We don’t know when it’ll be. But it’ll be awesome.”

Watch Gerard Way Allude to MCR5 in San Antonio

My Chemical Romance have not released a studio album since 2010’s Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. They released the Conventional Weapons compilation, comprising 10 songs released across five two-song singles, in 2013, shortly before breaking up.

MCR then closed their two-hour-and-45-minute show with “The Foundations of Decay,” the scorching comeback single they released in May 2022. Way dedicated the song to its co-producer Doug McKean, who died of a brain hemorrhage in June 2022.

What Else Happened at MCR's Black Parade North American Tour Finale?

Even amid the enormous stadium spectacle of MCR’s Black Parade Tour (which began in 2025 under the "Long Live" The Black Parade moniker), Saturday’s show delivered a new level of off-the-wall pomp and circumstance.

While the band typically performs for the Grand Immortal Dictator, leader of the tour’s fictional world, Draag, Way broke with tradition in San Antonio and beheaded a prop version of the leader onstage. Later, he brandished the Grand Immortal Dictator’s severed head and held an election to see who would become the new leader of Draag. Unsurprisingly, Way defeated the headless leader in a landslide victory and became the new Grand Immortal Dictator.

READ MORE: Everything You Need to Know About My Chemical Romance's Fictional World, Draag

MCR delivered another big surprise during “Mama,” welcoming King Diamond to the stage. The metal legend duetted with the band, lending his signature falsetto to the track, and then “knighted” all of the members.

Watch King Diamond Knight My Chemical Romance in San Antonio

What's Next for My Chemical Romance?

My Chemical Romance still have several tour dates booked through the end of the year, including a handful of Hollywood Bowl shows in late October (culminating in a Halloween date) and an Asian tour leg in November.

“This is not the last Long Live show but it’s kind of the last proper stadium Long Live thing,” Way told the audience on Saturday. “We have some other stuff, and we’ve got Southeast Asia, but anyway, it’s been a fucking magical journey.”

My Chemical Romance - Sept. 12, 2026, San Antonio Setlist

1. "Over Fields (The National Anthem of Draag)"

The Black Parade

2. "The End."

3. "Dead!"

4. "This Is How I Disappear"

5. "The Sharpest Lives"

6. "Welcome to the Black Parade"

7. "I Don't Love You"

8. "House of Wolves"

9. "Cancer"

10. "Mama"

11. "Sleep"

12. "Teenagers"

13. "Disenchanted"

14. "Famous Last Words"

15. "The End." (reprise)

B-stage set

16. "From A to B"

17. "Helena"

18. "Boy Division"

19. "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)"

20. "Summertime"

21. "To the End"

22. "AMBULANCE"

23. "Hang 'Em High"

24. "Surrender the Night"

25. "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)"

26. "The Foundations of Decay"

As you wait patiently for MCR5, see how we've ranked the rest of My Chemical Romance's discography below: