After more than four decades in the band, guitarist Andy LaRocque is no longer part of King Diamond. In his place, Firewind and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. has been recruited for the role.

The King Diamond band has endured numerous lineup changes, but, aside from the namesake singer, LaRocque has been the only other constant, having played on all 12 studio albums. Earlier this year, he also launched the band Lex Legion, reuniting the recording lineup to King Diamond's Them and Conspiracy albums (sans the King).

The split is described as mutual and, on social media, a statement from King Diamond's account added, "Looking back, we do so with nothing but pride, gratitude, and respect for everything we have achieved together. All the countless memories we have created along the way are forever. Our friendship and respect for each other will always remain the same, and we all sincerely wish each other the absolute best for the future!"

READ MORE: Interview - Mikkey Dee + Lex Legion Revisiting King Diamond Legacy Without Retreading

In a separate post, Gus G. was introduced as the band's new guitarist.

Addressing fans directly, King Diamond shared:

King Diamond here. It’s a Big Honor for me to Welcome Gus G. as our new guitarist, who will compose with us, record with us and tour with us in the future.

Gus will still continue with all his current projects, FIREWIND, Solo Project etc. No restrictions, just careful planning. We are already working with Gus and I simply can’t wait for you to hear all the new King Diamond music with him playing guitar on it!!! STAY HEAVY King

Andy LaRocque's Last Song With King Diamond + His New Band

Not only had LaRocque been King Diamond's mainstay guitarist, he's also producer nearly ever album since 1987's Abigail, so the lineup change is significant in a number of ways.

His last work (unless he's credited on future material with the band, which seems unlikely) with King Diamond is the 2024 single "Spider Lilly." That same year, a song called "Electro Therapy" was performed live, but no official recording has emerged.

Fans had speculated that the tracks (and the 2019 single "Masquerade of Madness") would all be appearing on the long-promised/still-elusive follow-up to 2007's Give Me Your Soul... Please. King Diamond had revealed the title — The Institute in 2019, but progress has been at a crawling pace.

This year, LaRocque's Lex Legion released their self-titled debut. In that group, he's flanked by onetime King Diamond bandmates Mikkey Dee (drums), Hal Patino (bass), Pete Blakk (guitar) and Pagan's Mind singer Nils. K Rue.

MNRK Heavy lex legion album cover

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