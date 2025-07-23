Ozzy Osbourne Solo Band Members Deliver Moving Tributes Filled With Gratitude

As the Ozzy Osbourne tributes continue to roll in, a number of members who played with Ozzy's solo band over the years have provided their tributes.

One overwhelming sentiment through a majority of the comments is gratitude, with Rudy Sarzo, Joe Holmes, Fred Coury and others speaking about the role that Ozzy played in advancing their careers.

In addition, guitarist Jake E. Lee, who only recently reconnected with Ozzy at the Back to the Beginning concert, offered up the last text that he received from Ozzy prior to his passing.

Below, you'll find tributes from 12 members that had played in Ozzy's solo band over the years.

Zakk Wylde

THANK YOU FOR BLESSING THE WORLD w/YOUR KINDNESS & GREATNESS OZ - YOU BROUGHT LIGHT INTO SO MANY LIVES & MADE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE - YOU LIVED w/THE HEART OF A LION - I THANK THE GOOD LORD EVERY DAY FOR BLESSING MY LIFE w/YOU IN IT -

I LOVE YOU OZ

BEYOND FOREVER

ZAKK

XOXO

Rudy Sarzo

Ozzy gave me my first break, thanks to Randy’s recommendation. I also might not exist without Ozzy Osbourne. I am eternally grateful to Ozzy and Randy.

Gus G.

RIP @ozzyosbourne Dear Ozzy - Thank you for everything you’ve done for me - the advice, the precious memories and for the Music. You changed my life forever and I’ll never forget that. As a guitar player, It was the highest honor in my career to record an album and tour the world with you for 7 years. My condolences to the family

Mike Inez

Thank you Ozzy. I loved every second I spent with you since 1990. We sure laughed about a lot of things. I’ll never not miss you. Glad we got to make some noise together one last time. Thank you for a wonderful life. #ozzyosbourne

Adam Wakeman

Thank you for everything you have done for me, my family, my career, my musicianship, my love for music, for all the love & laughter on the many tours around the World. There are men, and there are great men…and then above them all, there’s @ozzyosbourne Love and the highest respect to Ozzy and the entire Osbourne family x

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76 - Rockers Pay Tribute

Bob Daisley

WORDS FROM BOB DAISLEY. This is a sad day and it has brought me to tears. When I reminisce about Ozzy’s and my times together, I think about the fun, the laughs and of course what we created together musically, which will live much longer than these mortal bodies that we inhabit. My condolences to everyone who you’ve left behind, Ozzy. Nothing can change the true friendship that we once had; I’ll see you ‘on the other side. Bob Daisley

Brad Gillis

“Goodbye to friends, Goodbye to all the past…

…I guess that we’ll meet, we’ll meet in the end” I will forever be grateful for Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne. Everything they did for my career and for me personally, I am forever in their debt. My experiences with Ozzy are something I hold close and will forever cherish. With Ozzy, you could run through a gauntlet of emotions but what I remember the most were our crazy, fun times! …and rocking next to him playing those incredible songs! Unforgettable!! Flying High, Bossman! I’m sure Randy is waiting to greet you… My condolences go out to Sharon, his family, & to his million of fans worldwide. “His legend will live on”

Jake E. Lee

Still processing it. The finality of it hits me in waves. This was a text I got from him as I was sitting in an airport headed back home two weeks ago:

Hi jake im so sorry i couldnt spend more time with you on the weekend but it was really caotic ,i would really like to see you when i eventually get back TO LA just to shoot the shit its been so long since we saw each other , where have are you living these days , because the last thing i herd was you were living in Las Vegas . How did the gig go for you on Saturday i really hope you had fun anyway i will text you when i eventually get back to LA and we must hook up much love and respect OZZY

Phil Soussan

The magnitude and impact of the passing of Ozzy has been nothing short of seismic. The outpouring of love and respect for one who redirected challenges into successes and influence is not only justified but should be the inspiration for anyone who feels that they may not have the courage to realize their dreams. As one whose career was ignited by him, I was so proud to be able to have been involved in pivotal moments when perhaps the future might not have been so clear.

When Ozzy paid me the honor of co-writing and recording the song, Shot in the Dark, he helped me on the way to realizing my dreams. For that, I am Ultimately grateful! Just sitting here late last night quietly, looking through photographs, and old magazine articles has been an emotional and nostalgic time. Images of my dear brother, Randy Castillo, RIP, and many others who sadly are no longer with us, now being joined by Ozzy has been a tearjerker. May Ozzy Rest in Peace. …and my deepest condolences to all his family and friends.

Joe Holmes

It is with a heavy heart that I write this post to honor one of the greatest musical influences of my life. Ozzy and his music were foundational to me as a person and as a professional player, and playing alongside him is one of the greatest honors of my career. I have such fond memories of the time I spent with him. I’ll forever be grateful for the one on one time I had with him over morning coffee and listening to his stories. He was so supportive and always encouraged me to be me. His music is such a gift to the world and will forever live on. I will truly miss you Oz. My thoughts and my prayers are with Sharon, Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Louis.

Don Airey

Ozzy: the world without you is suddenly a little smaller and much quieter. Thanks for those wonderful years on tour in the 80s. I remember the first Rock in Rio Festival 1985 with you sat at the bar complaining of 15 years travelling the world and all you’d ever seen were gigs and hotels. So you and me took a taxi up to Christo Redemptor, the huge statue that overlooks the city and climbed the 200+ steps to the top, the view from which was absolutely astounding. That was until we looked down to the base of the statue and saw our tour manager and security frantically scurrying about. We were duly whisked away to a photo shoot on Ipanema beach, which involved you cavorting in the waves with 50 stuffed piranha fish. Next day, a gig in front of 350,000 people sharing a bill with Queen, Scorpions and Whitesnake.. As you used to say, not bad for a boy from Aston. Rest in peace old mate. Our deepest sympathies to Sharon and the family. Don & Doris Airey

Fred Coury

Ozzy gave me my start as a drummer in this business when I was just 17. That moment changed my life.

Fast forward to just a few months ago, and I had the honor of composing the orchestral score for what would become his final single — a full circle I never could have imagined.

Today, we lost a legend, an icon — but Ozzy was more than that. He was a force. A one-of-one, and a giant who gave me my shot.

Rest in power, Ozzy. Thank you for everything.

About Ozzy's Last Performance and Death

It was just July 5 when Ozzy Osbourne last took the stage for the Back to the Beginning concert in his and Black Sabbath's farewell tribute concert. Acts such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Tool and more played shortened sets while all-star collectives of musicians also united in one-off supergroups for the show.

The day-long festivities were brought to a conclusion though by Ozzy Osbourne and then later Black Sabbath performing for the last time in front of a concert crowd. Osbourne went first, playing a five-song set with many of the players that had been part of his solo band over the years. Then Black Sabbath finished it out with a four-song performance that brought all four original members back together after their previous farewell tour had been noticeably missing drummer Bill Ward who had bowed out over a contractual dispute.

The concert diverted all the funds raised during the day to local charities with none of the participating acts taking a fee for playing. The show was later determined to have set a record for charity shows with over $190 million raised for Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorn Children's Hospice and Cure Parkinson's.

The post-show bliss seemed to carry the news cycle in the weeks after as bands and fans continued to share their nods of respect to Ozzy and Sabbath and recollections of the final show.

READ MORE: Ozzy's Final Social Media Post Turns Into Online Fan Memorial

But sadness set in on Tuesday (July 22) when the world learned that Ozzy Osbourne had died, just 17 days after last performing. The amount of tributes has been overwhelming, with some even coming from places you never expected like Kermit the Frog, The Alamo and PETA. Ozzy Osbourne was 76 at the time of his passing.