What Ozzy Osbourne + Lemmy Kilmister’s Deaths Have in Common

Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister were close friends and, eerily, their deaths have something in common — both legendary figures died just 17 days after their final performance.

If anything, it is a testament to the work ethic of each individual, who tirelessly gave their all, even in the face of burdensome medical conditions that would have reasonably sidelined anyone, performer or not.

It also illuminates what it means to be a performer and to have the never-ending desire to step out onstage in front of thousands of adoring fans. As often as bands retire, they un-retire with an inability to adapt to a cozy and mundane life at home. What's clear is that having a lifelong in career is no accident and that the one thing continuously driving these musicians is a sense of fulfillment by touring and performing.

While there are many more examples of this beyond Ozzy and Lemmy, few embodied the distilled essence of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle like these men did.

About Motorhead's Final Show + Lemmy's Death

Watching Lemmy Kilmister's final year from afar was, frankly, painful. As Motorhead refused to come off the road, even with Lemmy needing assistance just to walk out onstage due to his rapidly deteriorating health, there were no illusions — this was a dying man who only had one motive.

His bandmates even pleaded with him to prioritize his health over the concerts, but that's just not who Lemmy was. Even in his final days, his favorite video poker machine from his favorite hangout spot — the legendary Rainbow Bar and Grill — was relocated to his apartment. Whatever he loved most, he did it until the very end and that included playing cards digitally.

Motorhead's final show took place on Dec. 11, 2015 in Berlin, Germany where the legendary power trio tore through a 16-song set full of classics one last time.

Motorhead, Final Show (Dec. 11, 2015)

Then, 17 days later and only four days after his 70th birthday, Lemmy was gone.

Lemmy's cause of death was determined to be from many factors, including prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia and congestive heart failure.

In a 2016 Sydney Morning Herald interview, Osbourne revealed that his final conversation with his dear friend Lemmy came two days before the rock 'n' roll outlaw's death. "I couldn't make head nor tail what the fuck he was talking about, he was so ill," said Osbourne. "And two days before I spoke to him he just had a birthday, his 70th … I mean, there's nothing fucking good about fucking dying at any age, you know? But as he said to me, in one of the last conversations I had with him, he says, 'Well, I lived my life the way I wanted to live it. Who wants to live to 85? You're gonna be bored shitless.'"

About Ozzy's Final Show + His Death

The end to Ozzy Osbourne's story feels plucked out of a movie script and so impossibly monumental that future generations may be left wondering, "Did that really happen?"

Following Black Sabbath's farewell tour that concluded in early 2017, Ozzy then set his sights on his own farewell run as a solo artist. Dubbed No More Tours 2 (Ozzy had embarked on a short-lived retirement tour in the early '90s under that title), the trek was consistently cut down, either by the pandemic or as Ozzy's health issues piled up.

The advancement of his Parkinson's disease and multiple neck/spinal surgeries after he dislodged metal rods in his body during a nighttime fall contributed to his inability to walk in his final years. Still, he remained active, be it recording two studio albums or podcasting with his family and close friend Billy Morrison.

All the while, tours were canceled and rescheduled. It seemed that the likelihood of Ozzy returning to full-scale touring was low, but the idea of getting back onstage at all gave the Prince of Darkness a goal to work toward.

In his book, I Am Ozzy, the singer openly lamented all his madman antics and the trouble he had caused so many people in his lifetime. What filled him with a sense of purpose was being onstage, performing for his fans. It's where he belonged and where his authentic self was a gift to everyone around him, rather than the burden he was offstage as his demons continuously tormented him.

So, as the Back to the Beginning concert was announced and taking shape, with over 100 of his musical peers all showing up to honor his and Black Sabbath's legacies, Ozzy set his sights on strengthening himself for one last bow.

After seven to eight hours of performances by legendary acts, it all built up to the big moment as Ozzy appeared on a black throne onstage for his solo set that preceded Black Sabbath's long-awaited reunion.

The one question on everyone's mind — from fans to musicians — was if Ozzy's voice was going to hold up. In total, the legend delivered nine songs (five solo, four with Black Sabbath) and silenced a world full of doubters, proving everyone wrong.

As he sang the first line of solo set opener "I Don't Know," an immediate sense of relief and joy overcame a crowd of 40,000 plus inside the stadium and the roughly five million people watching the livestream. Defying the odds, like he had for more than 50 years, became the dominant narrative as our metal community wept in celebration.

Ozzy Osbourne, "I Don't Know" (Live at Back to the Beginning)

In the immediate weeks after the July 5 blowout, the outpouring of love and adoration snowballed. Then we learned that Back to the Beginning raised more money for charity than any other concert in history, to the tune of $190 million.

The story just got better and better, until July 22 when news broke of Ozzy's death, sending a shockwave throughout the world. The sentiments remained the same in regards to Ozzy and Black Sabbath's legacy, only now the flood of social media posts were marked by grief.

Just like his longtime mate Lemmy, Ozzy, too, was gone 17 days after last stepping foot onstage.

Even Kermit the Frog, the Alamo and PETA all took time to pay respect in addition to a multitude of onstage tributes the night of Ozzy's passing, underscoring the singer's status as a cultural icon.

There is no conspiracy here, just a peculiar footnote in the cross-section of a lifelong friendship in rock 'n' roll and the apparent mutual dedication to their craft.

And for us, as fans, it is now our responsibility to ensure the legacies of Ozzy and Lemmy are upheld for future generations to discover, embrace and hold close to all of our hearts.

Rest in peace, legends. And thank you for everything.