Ozzy Osbourne has revealed during a recent episode of SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks on the Ozzy's Boneyard channel that he's started a training regimen to get him ready to play his final performance at the Back to the Beginning all-day festival in Aston Villa.

Osbourne was speaking with host Billy Morrison when he revealed, "I'm in heavy training for this Aston Villa thing that's coming up."

For Osbourne, it's been a rough few years with his No More Tours 2 run cut short as he's dealt with multiple surgeries and health issues.

"I haven't done anything for, jeez, it's gonna be seven years," explained the singer. "I've been through all these surgeries. It really is like starting from scratch."

How Is Ozzy Preparing to Play in Aston Villa This Summer

Earlier this year, it was announced that Osbourne would be partaking in the Back to the Beginning all-day concert event. The show would take place in Osbourne's home base of Birmingham, England and would reunite the core four members of Black Sabbath at the top of the bill.

The show would also feature tributes to Ozzy's solo career and include support sets from some of rock and metal's biggest names. Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello is serving as musical director, and he's put together a lineup that features Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

But how is Ozzy preparing for his final show? The Prince of Darkness told Morrison, "It's endurance training. The first thing to go when you're laid up is stamina. So believe it or not, I'm doing two sets of three minute walks a day and weight training. I've gotta get going, you know."

"I'm waking up in my body," continued Osbourne. "Three minutes to you for instance is nothing, but I've been laying on my back recovering from umpteen surgeries."

Ozzy Osbourne on SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks

About the Back to the Beginning Show

The Back to the Beginning Show is booked for July 5 at Aston Villa Park in Birmingham, England. In addition to Ozzy and Black Sabbath, there will be sets from the aforementioned Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.

As if that weren't enough, a collective of name musicians will form impromptu groups to pay tribute to Ozzy's music throughout the day. Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E. Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Sleep Token II and Wolfgang Van Halen as well as Morello are among the special guest performers.

The upcoming date will be the first time Osbourne has graced the stage since he appeared in 2022 at the NFL Kickoff at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. He also appeared at the Commonwealth Games earlier that year as well. The singer's last full performance took place on New Year's Eve 2018 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.