Even the Alamo + PETA Have Paid Their Respects to Ozzy in Tribute Statements

Even the Alamo and PETA have paid their respects to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne in tribute statements online following the news of his death.

The Prince of Darkness died yesterday (July 22) at the age of 76, and not only is the heavy music community coming together to pay homage to the icon, but the whole world. He made that much of an impact on every person and thing he came in contact with.

Keep reading to see what the Alamo and PETA wrote about Ozzy, and what makes their statements so significant.

What Did the Alamo Say About Ozzy Osbourne?

In a post on X, the Alamo shared a photo of Ozzy and his son Jack Osbourne visiting the historical site in 2015. They wrote a thread of posts on the platform — read the statement in full below and see the posts underneath.

We at the Alamo are saddened to hear of the passing of legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne. His relationship with the Alamo was marked initially by a deeply disrespectful incident in 1982. This act profoundly and rightfully upset many who hold this site sacred. However, redemption and reconciliation eventually became part of his history as well. In 1992, Ozzy personally apologized to then-Mayor Nelson Wolff and expressed genuine remorse for his actions. Decades later, in 2015, he revisited the Alamo grounds to learn and appreciate the site's profound history, openly demonstrating humility and understanding. At the Alamo, we honor history in all its complexities. Today, we acknowledge Ozzy Osbourne's journey from regret to reconciliation at the historic site, and we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. May he rest in peace.

What Did Ozzy Osbourne Do at the Alamo in 1982?

On Feb. 19, 1982, Ozzy drunkenly urinated on a statue in San Antonio, Texas. It turns out that statue was the Alamo Cenotaph Monument located within the Alamo Plaza, and thus, the Prince of Darkness was arrested and spent a bit of time in a local jail.

The Cenotaph, also known as the Spirit of Sacrifice, was built in 1939 to honor the Battle of the Alamo in 1836 and those who died defending the state of Texas. Due to the historical significance of the monument, Ozzy was banned from performing again in San Antonio.

The ban was lifted in 1992 when Ozzy issued a public apology to the city and donated $10,000 to the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

“We all have done things in our lives that we regret,” he said at the time. “I am deeply honored that the people of San Antonio have found it in their hearts to have me back. I hope that this donation will show that I have grown up.”

What Did PETA Say About Ozzy Osbourne?

PETA shared a brief post on their website in honor of Ozzy, writing, "Ozzy Osbourne was a legend and a provocateur, but PETA will remember the 'Prince of Darkness' most fondly for the gentle side he showed to animals — most recently cats, by using his fame to decry painful, crippling declawing mutilations.

"Ozzy may have been the singer, but his wife, Sharon, and his daughter, Kelly, were of one voice when it meant protecting animals. Ozzy will be missed by animal advocates the world over."

The organization linked a public service announcement Ozzy had made on behalf of PETA back in 2020 about the dangers of declawing cats.

READ MORE: Ozzy's Final Social Media Post Turns Into Online Fan Memorial

The campaign featured a black-and-white image of Ozzy holding up his hands, and the photo had been edited to make it appear as if his fingertips were chopped off and bloody.

"Amputating a cat’s toes is twisted and wrong. If your couch is more important to you than your cat’s health and happiness, you don’t deserve to have an animal! Get cats a scratching post — don’t mutilate them for life,” Ozzy's statement said.

ozzy osbourne peta cat declawing campaign PETA.com loading...

What Is the Significance of PETA's Tribute Post?

Ozzy was involved in a handful of controversial incidents concerning animal cruelty during his career. The most well-known instance was when he unknowingly bit the head off an actual dead bat onstage in 1982.

"Somebody threw a bat onstage and I thought it was one of these toy bats, so I picked it up, bite the thing’s head off and suddenly everybody is freaking out," Ozzy told David Letterman later that year. "I can assure you the rabies shots I went through afterwards aren’t fun.”

A perhaps lesser-known occurrence took place the year prior to the bat-biting, when Ozzy bit the heads off two white doves during a meeting with record label executives [via Ultimate Classic Rock].

Writer Mick Wall recalled what Ozzy told him about the incident in his Black Sabbath biography Symptom of the Universe:

“I just remember this PR woman going on and on at me. In the end, I said, ‘Do you like animals?’ Then I pulled out one of these doves and bit its f---ing head off. Just to shut her up. Then I did it again with the next dove, spitting the head out on the table, and [the woman] fell on the floor screaming. That’s when they threw me out. They said I’d never work for CBS again."

The Prince of Darkness further admitted in a 2007 interview with The Scotsman that when he was at his lowest point in terms of addiction, he killed their 17 pet cats.

"We had about 17, and I went crazy and shot them all. My wife found me under the piano in a white suit, a shotgun in one hand and a knife in the other."