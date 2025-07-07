King Diamond Cancels Four Shows, Issues Statement

King Diamond is currently dealing with a case of strep throat, which has forced the cancelation of four European tour dates.

In a message to fans, the singer revealed that he received his diagnosis this past Saturday (July 5) and while he's been ordered to rest, he's still going to try to cut down his recuperation time to get back on the road.

The shows already canceled were a festival appearance in Dunaújváros, Hungary on July 5 plus a July 6 show the next day (July 6) in Vienna, Austria. The singer and band have also called off their performances for July 8 at Arenale Romane in Bucharest, Romania and July 9 at Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria.

What King Diamond Said to Fans About His Strep Throat

In a posting through the band's Facebook account, King Diamond alerted fans to his current ailment. Within the discussion, he also revealed that he was cutting the suggested recuperation period in half with hopes of returning to the concert stage on July 10 in Athens, Greece.

The other show after Athens is a July 13 date in Istanbul, Turkey. After that, King Diamond aren't expected back onstage until July 31 in Bergen, Norway. Fans in both markets should keep checking to see if King Diamond is able to return for the remaining two shows.

The singer's posting can be read below:

Hello everyone

King Diamond here. As you may know by now, I was diagnosed with Strep Throat this past Saturday, and told to rest a certain amount of Days. As I have had experience with Strep Throat before, I believe that with the medicine prescribed by the doctor and my own knowledge, I can be back singing before the estimated day. By cutting my recuperation from suggested 14 days to 6, which I feel might work in this case, we could be back performing this Thursday, July 10 in Athens, Greece.

Send me a Devil’s prayer or two and I shall do my utmost for this to happen.

Stay Heavy,

King Diamond

All dates and ticketing information for King Diamond in 2025 can be found through the band's website. In addition to touring, the King Diamond band remain focused on completing a horror trilogy of records.