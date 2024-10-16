King Diamond Debut Two New Songs Live at 2024 Tour Kickoff

King Diamond fans anxious for new music were rewarded at the 2024 tour kickoff in San Antonio with the live debut of two new songs. The tracks "Spider Lilly" and "Electro Therapy" were performed live for the first time and will presumably be part of the oft-delayed Institute album that's expected now in 2025.

The proposed record dates back a few years. "Masquerade of Madness" was issued in 2019 as a new single, coming a year after the band first discussed working on a new album. But the record has been pushed back multiple times and is now expected in 2025.

King Diamond, "Spider Lilly"

As for the new material, "Spider Lilly" arrived first, coming as the fifth song of the evening in the setlist for the opening night show. As seen in fan-shot video below, singer King Diamond gave the track a haunting intro before playing a mostly-darkened performance that highlighted his higher vocal register. It's a driving rocker with some classic sounding metal riffs.

King Diamond, "Spider Lilly" (Live Debut in San Antonio)

King Diamond, "Electro Therapy"

King Diamond held their second new song until the final performance of the evening. It was a heavier offering than "Spider Lilly," chugging along at good headbanging pace. The performance offered a more theatrical element as King Diamond lorded over a person held inside casket who violently shook after a flipped switch. See the fan-shot video below.

King Diamond, "Electro Therapy" (Live Debut in San Antonio)

King Diamond in 2024

The San Antonio show was the first night of King Diamond's tour. The full setlist, courtesy of Setlist.fm, can be viewed below. According to the Setlist.fm post, another new track called "Lobotomy" was on a printed setlist but not performed during the show, so keep an eye out for the new song making its live debut at some point during the trek.

More dates are coming this week in Houston, Cincinnati and St. Louis. Myrkur is providing some guest vocals during shows, while Overkill and Night Demon are the support bands for the run that continues through Dec. 6 in Dallas. All tour dates and ticketing information can be found through the King Diamond website.

King Diamond Tour Kickoff Oct. 15, 2024 at San Antonio's Boeing Center (per Setlist.fm)

1. "Arrival"

2. "A Mansion in Darkness"

3. "Halloween"

4. "Voodoo"

5. "Spider Lilly" (Live Debut)

6. "Sleepless Night"

7. "Welcome Home"

8. "The Invisible Guests"

9. "The Candle"

10. "Masquerade of Madness"

11. "Eye of the Witch"

12. "Burn"

13. "Electro Therapy" (Live Debut)