Doug McKean, Grammy-Winning Engineer + My Chemical Romance Producer, Dead at 54

Doug McKean, the talented Grammy-winning engineer and music producer, has died at the age of 54. According to his obituary, McKean died unexpectedly from a brain hemorrhage on June 29.

My Chemical Romance, who most recently worked with the producer on their new single "The Foundations of Decay," shared an online tribute to their producer stating, "My Chemical Romance lost Doug McKean, a dear friend, a collaborator, a partner, a brother, a problem-solver, a genius, an integral part of our music. Doug was someone who made us laugh, made us better, understood, and always came to the rescue. He is deeply missed. He always will be.⁣"

McKean was a key player in many of rock's biggest albums in recent years. His working relationship with My Chemical Romance started when he was an engineer on the band's 2006 effort Welcome to the Black Parade, a role he also maintained on the 2010 Danger Days follow-up. McKean kept his relationship with singer Gerard Way intact after the band's split, stepping up to the producer role while also engineering Way's Hesitant Alien solo debut.

According to McKean's obituary, McKean got his start with Reel Hits Recording Studio, eventually kicking off his music career working with Jerry Harrison, Chris Franz and Tina Weymouth on their 1990 live shows. In 2001, he moved to Los Angeles and started working with producer Rob Cavallo and their collaborative efforts spanned several albums including Green Day's Grammy-winning American Idiot and the Grammy-nominated Dave Matthews Band release Big Whisky & the GrooGrux King.

McKean also earned credits working alongside Shinedown, Paramore, Weezer, Live, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Meat Loaf, Foxy Shazam, Gary Clark Jr., Goo Goo Dolls, Phil Collins, Less Than Jake, Jewel, Avril Lavigne, Adelitas Way, Jack's Mannequin, Mutemath, Tegan and Sara, Echosmith, Beth Hart, Sublime with Rome, Josh Groban and more.

McKean was survived by his wife Michele and two children Gavin and Colette.

Loudwire sends our condolences to the McKean family as well as the extended family of musicians and collaborators he worked with throughout the years.