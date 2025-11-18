My Chemical Romance just added more shows to their 2026 schedule, but something seems a little different about these dates.

The band had previously announced The Black Parade 2026 Tour, which is set to begin in Liverpool, United Kingdom on June 30 and wrap up on Oct. 24 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Now, it appears the band will play at least two more shows next year. However, the new dates may not be part of The Black Parade 2026 tour.

What's Happening At My Chemical Romance's Hollywood Bowl Shows?

My Chemical Romance fans already speculated something was up with the Hollywood Bowl shows when they were first announced in September.

The initial The Black Parade 2026 Tour announcement included shows at the venue on Oct. 21, 23 and 24 of next year. They were the only shows included in the announcement where the opening act wasn't revealed.

Then came a follow-up social media video that showed bunting falling off a balcony as "The End.," the opening track to the band's 2006 The Black Parade album, played in the background. Some assumed it would be the end of the touring cycle, celebrating the title's 20th anniversary, which started during the summer of 2025.

The way the band announced its newest 2026 shows today only further proves that Oct. 24, 2026, will be the end of The Black Parade.

New Hollywood Bowl Dates Give Nod To Previous Era

My Chemical Romance is now set to also play the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 30-31. The Used has been announced as the opener for Oct. 30, with Thrice starting things off the following night.

While the shows will likely have nothing to do with The Black Parade, they could potentially be a celebration of the band's earlier work.

The announcement of the new dates did not use any of the theme elements from The Black Parade 2026 Tour marketing materials. Instead, it shows My Chemical Romance's logo from when they released their Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge album in 2002. The same logo was used for 2006's Life on the Murder Scene live/compilation album and DVD.

Could we be getting two nights of Three Cheers era My Chemical Romance songs?

'Life on the Murder' Scene Cover Recreated During 2025 Photoshoot

Speculation of My Chemical Romance reverting to this era started to ramp up back in September, when a video circulated on social media showing a potential recreation of the Life on the Murder Scene cover.

Jamisin Matthews, who was the suited male figure on the original cover, shared a video of himself and an actress recreating the "Demolition Lovers" image from the 2006 release.

"Another one of these in the works (can't give any details yet) and it's gonna be twice as good," Matthews said on Instagram. There has still been no official use of the recreated cover shot by My Chemical Romance.

How To Get Tickets to Newly Announced My Chemical Romance Shows

My Chemical Romance fans can sign up for a presale to purchase tickets to the Oct. 30 and 31, 2026 Hollywood Bowl shows through Nov. 19.

Presale links will be sent on Nov. 20, with the presale event starting Nov. 21. Sign up for the presale is through Ticketmaster's website.

Here is a full list of My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade 2026 shows:

June 30 — Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stadium

July 04 — Glasgow, U.K. @ Bellahouston Park

July 08 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 10 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 11 — London, U..K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 15 — Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena

July 18 — Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music

Aug. 09 — Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field (with Franz Ferdinand)

Aug. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium (with Pierce the Veil)

Aug. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (with Modest Mouse)

Aug. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)

Aug. 24 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field (with Sleater-Kinney)

Aug. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with The Breeders)

Aug. 30 — San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park (with Babymetal)

Sept. 06 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field (with Jimmy Eat World)

Sept. 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome (with The Mars Volta)

Oct. 21 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 23 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 24 — Hollywood, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

The band is also set to headline three major U.S. Festivals in 2026:

Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida, May 7-10

Sonic Temple at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, May 14-17.

Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 17-20.

