Are Dirty Honey Teasing a New Album?

It looks like we’ve got some new Dirty Honey music coming. The band has sparked the speculation thanks to a new Instagram post that features singer Marc Labelle sporting a Brazilian jersey with yellow tape across his mouth while standing in front of a chalk board.

The chalk board features what appears to be the names of 14 song titles under a heading that reads “Dirty Honey IV.” Some have notes depicting where they are in the recording process and all but one of the songs (“Where Have the Good Times …”) are clearly in view with LaBelle obscuring the final word of one track.

A portion of music seemingly from the group also plays over the new teaser.

What Songs Are Teased for the Potential Dirty Honey Album?

As stated, there are notes seemingly reflecting the progress of where the songs are at in recording. "Butterfly" has a notation for drums. "If It's Over" suggests there's a solo being worked on. All other progress comments though seem to be obscured by where Labelle is standing.

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The 14 songs listed on the chalkboard include the following:

"Lights Out"

"Butterfly"

"If It’s Over"

"Where Have the Good Times [?]"

"I Shoulda Known"

"Good for You"

"Wanderlust"

"Sweeter"

"American Lies"

"No Way Out"

"New Blood"

"Poison"

"Numb"

"Lullaby"

Is This Dirty Honey's Fourth Album?

One curious note is the heading "Dirty Honey IV" on the chalkboard. The band has released two studio albums to date, 2021's self-titled set and 2023's Can't Find the Brakes.

So where does the "IV' come from? It's possible that Dirty Honey are counting their 2021 self-titled EP that preceded their debut album. The band could also be counting last year's live album, Mayhem and Revelry.

It does appear that all focus is on new music at the moment as there are zero scheduled live performances for the band.

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