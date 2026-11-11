There May Be More Rock Bands Playing Coachella 2027 Than You Think

The 2027 Coachella lineup arrived Tuesday night (Nov. 10) and upon first glance it looked a little devoid of heavier music, but there is more representation there than you might realize. The annual desert festival returns April 9-11 and April 16-18 to the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California.

Yes, we're pretty far away from the original Coachella in 1999 that boasted Beck, Tool and Rage Against the Machine along with a wealth of charting alt-rockers, electronic music DJs and a few iconic music vets taking part. The focus has shifted more in the pop direction in recent years. But Coachella has retained its penchant for giving up and coming acts a platform to grow their audience and that's where you may find a wealth of the heavier music in 2027.

So which rock acts can we see at Coachella 2027?

What Rock Acts Can We See on Friday at Coachella 2027?

Let's break it down day-by day. The Friday bill may be headlined by pop star Dua Lipa and also feature music icon Madonna as well as Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy and Jisoo, but the first rock name that pops up when reading through the lineup is SoCal punk legends Social Distortion. The Mike Ness-led band always draw big crowds in California and this should give you a solid fix of rock hits you're already familiar with.

You'll also find '70s punk-goth rockers The Damned making their way back to the stage at Coachella fulfilling a cool quotient for the older festival goers. And Mike D of the Beastie Boys has returned with a new album and will take the stage on Friday as well.

Friday also provides sets from Midwestern emo outfit American Football, Aussie alt-rockers Gang of Youths, post-hardcore vets La Dispute, anonymously masked Canadian rock duo Angine de Poitrine and rising singer Violet Grohl.

Who Will Rock Saturdays at Coachella 2027?

They may lean more indie rock, but Tame Impala should bring enough rock to satisfy during their headlining sets on Saturday. The rock adjacent Phoebe Bridgers will also play as well as alt-rock legends Weezer.

Saturday also brings Italian rockers Maneskin to the stage, while further down the lineup rock fans should look into grungy English rockers Basement, emo leaning upstarts First Day Back, garage punk duo Twisted Teens and fuzzed-out rockers Villanelle.

Who Will Rock Sundays at Coachella 2027?

SZA will headline the Sunday bills at Coachella in 2027, while Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo and indie rockers Empire of the Sun lead the bill. You have to scroll a little to find Aussie alt-rockers The Neighbourhood and another SoCal veteran punk band in Pennywise as the most recognizable rock names.

READ MORE: Revisit 10 Rock + Metal Moments From Coachella 2026

English punk outfit Lambrini Girls have generated a lot of buzz over the past year and Sublime's Jakob Nowell will also be there with his other band Jakob Nowell and the Castle. But once again, it's worth seeking out some of the less familiar names, such as SoCal punk outfit The Mainliners, Irish rockers Florence Road and the Brooklyn-based grunge-pop group Talon.

So while the big rock and metal names may not be front and center, there should be plenty of rock and heavier sounds for those looking to find it at Coachella 2027.

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How Do I Get Coachella Tickets?

Coachella passes will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 13) at 12N PT. You can also bundle hotel options and there are camping packages you can purchase as well.

Visit the Coachella website for all ticketing pass options to provide the experience you're most interested in for 2027.

See other 2027 rock and metal festivals and cruise adventures in the gallery below.