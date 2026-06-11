While Sublime seem to be off to a great start with singer Jakob Nowell, the vocalist shared with Billboard that fans likely will not see another album with him after Until the Sun Explodes arrives on Friday (June 12).

The veteran band reshaped their lineup in 2023 when vets Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh welcomed Jakob, the son of their original singer Bradley Nowell, to the band.

And so far things have been going well.

After getting his feet wet touring with the group, their jamming led to the new record, which has already yielded a pair of chart-topping alt-rock singles in "Ensenada" and the title track. But when speaking to Billboard, the younger Nowell says he views the new album with his Sublime as a one-off.

What Jakob Nowell Said About His Recording Future With Sublime

“Unless a child of mine wants to make another one one day, this is the last one I’m gonna make," shares Nowell. "I think you have to know your goals, set out to achieve them and, if you do, you must then create new goals. I love doing this and it’s truly healed me in many ways and allowed me to grow as an entertainer and performer. But I wish to carry the flag forward in different ways now."

READ MORE: Sublime's Jakob Nowell Has Some Surprising Metal Influences

The singer says he never thought he would record an album with the band, but adds, "Truth be told, we just kept playing together at rehearsals and soundchecks. We’re all very jam-oriented musicians, so we’d have these little parts we’d return to that started to sound like they could be (new songs) and it seemed natural to move forward with that.”

Prior to joining Sublime, Nowell had been building his own musical outlet, Jakobs Castle, and he tells Billboard that his creative focus will remain there moving forward. That said, he does intend to continue "play[ing] a few Sublime shows every year and keep the faces smiling."

When asked what happens if the new album fares well, the singer comments, "My feeling could change in the future. But it would be enough into the future where it would be a moot point. I’ve done what I thought was impossible and I’m very proud with the results. I would want Until the Sun Explodes to feel like epilogue, the victory lap, a celebration of Sublime’s history and a love letter to my father and all of his friends and the scene that raised me and touched so many people’s lives. After this I’d really like to pass that along and help the kids who want to do something similar.”

Where Can You See Sublime in 2026?

With the new album about to drop, Sublime will be plenty busy this year touring in support of the record. Over this coming week, they'll play San Diego's Petco Park on Saturday, the Park Stage in Freehold, N.J. on June 19 and the Point Break Festival in Virginia Beach, Va. next weekend.

They have also booked their own festivals in Portland, Ore. (June 27, Tom McCall Waterfront Park) and Salt Lake City, Utah (July 18, Zions Bank Stadium) as well as branded their own cruise, the Sublime Reefer Madness Cruise, setting sail in November en route to the Bahamas. All ticketing details and tour stops can be found through the band's website.

See Sublime in the Top 75 Rock Songs of the '90s below.