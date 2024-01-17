Sublime's surviving members — Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh — have confirmed their reunion as a band with frontman Jakob Nowell, the son of their late bandleader Bradley Nowell. The trio previously tested the waters at a December 2023 benefit gig.

Sublime are now scheduled to play the 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, this April, with other shows to be announced, as the band explained in a press release.

"This has so many layers for me," Jakob said in a statement. "On a spiritual level, my father passed away when he was 28, and I am 28 now. It's an honor to carry on with our family’s name and legacy with Sublime. I've been a performing musician with my own projects since I was 18. It's an absolute privilege to be able to play these Sublime songs with legendary musicians like Eric and Bud."

Wilson added, "This is great because I haven't had the opportunity to play with Bud Gaugh in over a decade, and to have Brad's son playing our music is the closest thing possible to playing with" Brad.

Gaugh said, "I knew I would be playing music with Eric again at some point. … But to be playing music with Eric and Jakob, it's very reminiscent of those early days in Brad's dad's garage."

Sublime With Jakob Nowell

Last month, it was said the trio weren't calling themselves Sublime for the Dec. 11, 2023, benefit for Bad Brains' H.R. But the band is indeed listed as Sublime on the Coachella bill.

The group's last incarnation, with ainger Rome Ramirez, was called Sublime With Rome. Ramirez announced his pending exit from the band mid-December, saying he would be leaving by the end of 2024. "The upcoming performances over the next year will allow us to reflect on countless incredible memories together," stated Ramirez at the time, so there may still be some Sublime With Rome dates still left to fulfill.

The December benefit was the first time the Sublime rhythm section performed with the Nowell offspring. It was also the first time Gaugh had joined Wilson onstage since Gaugh left the outfit in 2011. They performed an eight-song set including many Sublime classics such as "Santeria" and "What I Got."

Bradley Nowell, Sublime's original singer, died in 1996 when Jakob was 11 months old. As a solo artist, Jakob plays music as Jakobs Castle.

"On a personal level, my Uncles Bud and Eric are meant to play these songs and the fans want to hear them," Jakob added. "I'm excited, nervous, thankful and humbled all at the same time to step into this role and start this new chapter."

Sublime With Jake, "Santeria" (Live)