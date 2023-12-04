Later this month, the surviving members of Sublime, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh, will team up with Jakob Nowell, the son of their late bandleader Bradley Nowell, to play a special benefit show for Bad Brains vocalist H.R.

It's the first time the Sublime rhythm section will perform with the Nowell offspring. It's also the first time former Sublime member Gaugh will be onstage alongside Wilson since Gaugh left the band in 2011. Brad Nowell, Sublime's original singer-guitarist, died in 1996 when Jakob was 11 months old. As a solo artist, Jakob now performs music under the name Jakobs Castle. Wilson still performs with singer Rome Ramirez in Sublime With Rome.

The trio will not be calling themselves Sublime for the performance, which takes place Dec. 11 at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles. Members of Fishbone, Mr. Bungle, Beastie Boys, Slayer and more will also take part in the all-star benefit.

H.R. suffers from SUNCT syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes headaches. In 2017, he underwent surgery for the condition.

Sublime in 1995 (Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images)

Sublime With Jakob Nowell

Though they're not going to call themselves Sublime, does that mean the trio could reunite with Wilson, Gaugh, and Jakob full-time? Jakob's manager, Kevin Zinger, left the possibility up in the air.

"We're patiently waiting and doing the right thing," he tells Billboard. "If the vibe's there, the vibe's there."

From the crowdfunding page for H.R.:

As you may have heard, HR (from Bad Brains/Human Rights) has been suffering from increasingly debilitating SUNCT 'headaches.' On May 24, he made the difficult decision to cancel his upcoming shows and tours because the pain makes it impossible to perform. HR does not have disability insurance, so he is in need of funds to replace lost income. Household expenses such as food, rent, and utilities are the immediate priority. As his neurology team is located 3+ hours from home, some money will be needed for travel, as well. We will keep you updated regarding his medical needs. We are currently working on other fundraising ideas, such as t-shirts, and will post an update when those are ready.

Positive Mental Attitude: A Benefit for H.R. of Bad Brains Concert Poster

Positive Mental Attitude concert benefit