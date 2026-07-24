14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 17-23, 2026)

14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 17-23, 2026)

Contributing Authors:
Theo Wargo, Getty Images, Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images, Photo by Catherine Deslauriers

Here is your weekly roundup of all the new rock and metal tours announced over this past week, since we updated you last Friday!

If the nonstop tour announcements drive you crazy and make you a little dizzy, we understand. Instead, just keep checking back here each Friday, where you'll also get the latest on festival announcements, one-offs and things of that nature once you scroll through all of the latest tours.

Trivium are ready to get into their "next era" on a stacked fall tour, Chris Garza is rejoining Suicide Silence on the road later this year after taking some time away from touring and Beastie Boys' Mike D has added some more dates.

READ MORE: 2026 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

That's just a sampling of the latest round of tour announcements. Keep scrolling to see who will be out there headlining, who their support acts are and the stretch of dates they'll be embarking on.

200 Stab Wounds

200 Stab Wounds in front of tall fence
Bailey Olinger

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - 30
Support Acts: Tribal Gaze, Maul
Ticketing Info

Anamanaguchi / Covet

anamanaguchi in 2026
Credit: Joshua Tarn

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: Drook, Sueter 7
Ticketing Info

Tour Dates:
Support Acts:
Ticketing Info

Cheap Trick

Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick performing on stage
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 22
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Chiodos

chiodos band
Alicia Hauff

Tour Dates: Oct. 11-15
Support Acts: Emery, Hail the Sun, Evergreen Terrace
Ticketing Info

Emma Ruth Rundle

emma ruth rundle
Mason Rose

Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: Cinder Well
Ticketing Info

Mac Sabbath

mac sabbath
Jeremy Saffer

Tour Dates: Oct. 21-31 (Headlining dates around GWAR tour)
Support Acts: Clownvis Presley, Alyson Anomaly, Descartes a Kant (at various dates)
Ticketing Info

Mike D.

mike d in 2026
Photo Credit: Michael Ryan Kravetsky

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

 

Memorials

memorials in 2026
Photo courtesy of the artist

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 10
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Nervosa

nervosa band
provided by AtomSplitter PR

Tour Dates:
Support Acts: Embryonic Autopsy, Castrator, Anger Within* (*each appearing at various stops)
Ticketing Info

Psycroptic

psycroptic
Rae Chatten

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: Inferi, Cognitive, Summoning the Lich
Ticketing Info

 

Suicide Silence

eddie hermida of suicide silence
Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: Emmure, Angelmaker, Synestia
Ticketing Info

Trivium

trivium in 2026
PHOTO CREDIT: @blackcardfilms

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: In Flames, Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy, Frozen Soul
Ticketing Info

Steve Von Till

steve von till
Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Aug. 19 - 29
Support Acts: Six Organs of Admittance, Semantron
Ticketing Info

Voivod

voivod 2025
Photo by Catherine Deslauriers

Tour Dates: Oct. 8-18
Support Acts: Bat
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

a crowd surfer at day 2 of sonic temple 2026
Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures

 

READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises

 

* Goose have announced the dates for their 13th annual Goosemas holiday shows. The band will take over the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. on Dec. 11 and 12.
Ticketing Info

* Rilo Kiley will finish up their 2026 touring where it all began for them. Their final performance of the year will take place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sept. 26 in Los Angeles, a day after their Ohana Festival performance. Beachwood Sparks support.
Ticketing Info

Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: 200 Stab Wounds, Cheap Trick, Chiodos, Mac Sabbath, Mike D, Nervosa, Psycroptic, Suicide Silence, Trivium, Voivod
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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