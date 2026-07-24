14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 17-23, 2026)
Here is your weekly roundup of all the new rock and metal tours announced over this past week, since we updated you last Friday!
If the nonstop tour announcements drive you crazy and make you a little dizzy, we understand. Instead, just keep checking back here each Friday, where you'll also get the latest on festival announcements, one-offs and things of that nature once you scroll through all of the latest tours.
Trivium are ready to get into their "next era" on a stacked fall tour, Chris Garza is rejoining Suicide Silence on the road later this year after taking some time away from touring and Beastie Boys' Mike D has added some more dates.
READ MORE: 2026 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
That's just a sampling of the latest round of tour announcements. Keep scrolling to see who will be out there headlining, who their support acts are and the stretch of dates they'll be embarking on.
200 Stab Wounds
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - 30
Support Acts: Tribal Gaze, Maul
Ticketing Info
Anamanaguchi / Covet
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: Drook, Sueter 7
Ticketing Info
Tour Dates:
Support Acts:
Ticketing Info
Cheap Trick
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 22
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Chiodos
Tour Dates: Oct. 11-15
Support Acts: Emery, Hail the Sun, Evergreen Terrace
Ticketing Info
Emma Ruth Rundle
Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: Cinder Well
Ticketing Info
Mac Sabbath
Tour Dates: Oct. 21-31 (Headlining dates around GWAR tour)
Support Acts: Clownvis Presley, Alyson Anomaly, Descartes a Kant (at various dates)
Ticketing Info
Mike D.
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Memorials
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 10
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Nervosa
Tour Dates:
Support Acts: Embryonic Autopsy, Castrator, Anger Within* (*each appearing at various stops)
Ticketing Info
Psycroptic
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: Inferi, Cognitive, Summoning the Lich
Ticketing Info
Suicide Silence
Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: Emmure, Angelmaker, Synestia
Ticketing Info
Trivium
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: In Flames, Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy, Frozen Soul
Ticketing Info
Steve Von Till
Tour Dates: Aug. 19 - 29
Support Acts: Six Organs of Admittance, Semantron
Ticketing Info
Voivod
Tour Dates: Oct. 8-18
Support Acts: Bat
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises
* Goose have announced the dates for their 13th annual Goosemas holiday shows. The band will take over the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. on Dec. 11 and 12.
Ticketing Info
* Rilo Kiley will finish up their 2026 touring where it all began for them. Their final performance of the year will take place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sept. 26 in Los Angeles, a day after their Ohana Festival performance. Beachwood Sparks support.
Ticketing Info
Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner