14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 17-23, 2026)

Here is your weekly roundup of all the new rock and metal tours announced over this past week, since we updated you last Friday!

If the nonstop tour announcements drive you crazy and make you a little dizzy, we understand. Instead, just keep checking back here each Friday, where you'll also get the latest on festival announcements, one-offs and things of that nature once you scroll through all of the latest tours.

Trivium are ready to get into their "next era" on a stacked fall tour, Chris Garza is rejoining Suicide Silence on the road later this year after taking some time away from touring and Beastie Boys' Mike D has added some more dates.

READ MORE: 2026 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

That's just a sampling of the latest round of tour announcements. Keep scrolling to see who will be out there headlining, who their support acts are and the stretch of dates they'll be embarking on.

Bailey Olinger 200 Stab Wounds in front of tall fence

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - 30

Support Acts: Tribal Gaze, Maul

Ticketing Info

Anamanaguchi / Covet

Credit: Joshua Tarn anamanaguchi in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: Drook, Sueter 7

Ticketing Info

Tour Dates:

Support Acts:

Ticketing Info

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick performing on stage

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 22

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Alicia Hauff chiodos band

Tour Dates: Oct. 11-15

Support Acts: Emery, Hail the Sun, Evergreen Terrace

Ticketing Info

Emma Ruth Rundle

Mason Rose emma ruth rundle

Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: Cinder Well

Ticketing Info

Jeremy Saffer mac sabbath

Tour Dates: Oct. 21-31 (Headlining dates around GWAR tour)

Support Acts: Clownvis Presley, Alyson Anomaly, Descartes a Kant (at various dates)

Ticketing Info

Mike D.

Photo Credit: Michael Ryan Kravetsky mike d in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 20

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Memorials

Photo courtesy of the artist memorials in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 10

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

provided by AtomSplitter PR nervosa band

Tour Dates:

Support Acts: Embryonic Autopsy, Castrator, Anger Within* (*each appearing at various stops)

Ticketing Info

Rae Chatten psycroptic

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: Inferi, Cognitive, Summoning the Lich

Ticketing Info

Suicide Silence

Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images eddie hermida of suicide silence

Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: Emmure, Angelmaker, Synestia

Ticketing Info

Trivium

PHOTO CREDIT: @blackcardfilms trivium in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: In Flames, Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy, Frozen Soul

Ticketing Info

Steve Von Till

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic, Getty Images steve von till

Tour Dates: Aug. 19 - 29

Support Acts: Six Organs of Admittance, Semantron

Ticketing Info

Photo by Catherine Deslauriers voivod 2025

Tour Dates: Oct. 8-18

Support Acts: Bat

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures a crowd surfer at day 2 of sonic temple 2026

READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises

* Goose have announced the dates for their 13th annual Goosemas holiday shows. The band will take over the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. on Dec. 11 and 12.

Ticketing Info

* Rilo Kiley will finish up their 2026 touring where it all began for them. Their final performance of the year will take place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Sept. 26 in Los Angeles, a day after their Ohana Festival performance. Beachwood Sparks support.

Ticketing Info

Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.