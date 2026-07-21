Trivium Book 32-Date Fall 2026 Tour Tied to ‘Next Era’

Trivium will be returning to the road this fall for a 32-date North American headline tour and better yet for fans, this run is expected to kick off a "new era" for the band.

The veteran metallers will be taking out In Flames, with Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy and Frozen Soul also on board.

"This fall's Trivium tour is a huge one for us," the band declares in a statement. "The lineup is stacked from top to bottom and we're honored to have special guests In Flames, who not only influenced our early years but continue to prove time and again why they're one of the greatest metal bands of all time."

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They continue, "With Orbit Culture, Fit For An Autopsy and Frozen Soul rounding out the bill, we can't wait to get out there, kick off this next era of Trivium with Rudi behind the kit and give you a taste of the new music we've been working on. We'll see you soon!"

Where Can I See Trivium?

The tour gets underway Nov. 5 in St. Petersburg, Fla., and will travel across the country and dip into Canada for select shows before wrapping up Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The full list of tour stops can be viewed below

Trivium Fall 2026 Tour

Nov. 5 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Nov. 6 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Nov. 7 — Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Nov. 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Nov. 10 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 11 — New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

Nov. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Nov. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 15 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Nov. 17 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Nov. 18 — Toronto, Ontario @ GCT Theatre

Nov. 20 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Nov. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 22 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Nov. 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

Nov. 25 — Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District

Nov. 27 — San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

Nov. 28 — Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Nov. 29 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Dec. 2 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Dec. 3 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl

Dec. 4 — Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Dec. 5 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Dec. 7 — Penticton, British Columbia @ Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

Dec. 8 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Dec. 9 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Dec. 11 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort — Grand Theatre

Dec. 13 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Dec. 15 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theatre

Dec. 16 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse

Dec. 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Citizen's Live at The Wylie

Dec. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Trivium / Atom Splitter PR trivium fall 2026 tour admat

How Can I Get Tickets?

Pre-sale options for Trivium's launch today (Tuesday, July 21) at 10AM local time. The general ticket on sale will then follow on Friday, July 24 at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing information, visit the Trivium website.

PHOTO CREDIT: @blackcardfilms trivium in 2026

About Trivium's 'New Era'

Though Trivium have yet to make a new album announcement, the tour is reportedly the first step in what will be a new album and tour cycle. It is the band's first full studio album since 2021's In the Court of the Dragon, though they did offer the Struck Dead EP in 2025.

This also marks the band's first full recording with drummer Alex Rudinger, who stepped in behind the kit after the departure of drummer Alex Bent in 2025.