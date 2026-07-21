Trivium Book 32-Date Fall 2026 Tour Tied to ‘Next Era’
Trivium will be returning to the road this fall for a 32-date North American headline tour and better yet for fans, this run is expected to kick off a "new era" for the band.
The veteran metallers will be taking out In Flames, with Orbit Culture, Fit for an Autopsy and Frozen Soul also on board.
"This fall's Trivium tour is a huge one for us," the band declares in a statement. "The lineup is stacked from top to bottom and we're honored to have special guests In Flames, who not only influenced our early years but continue to prove time and again why they're one of the greatest metal bands of all time."
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They continue, "With Orbit Culture, Fit For An Autopsy and Frozen Soul rounding out the bill, we can't wait to get out there, kick off this next era of Trivium with Rudi behind the kit and give you a taste of the new music we've been working on. We'll see you soon!"
Where Can I See Trivium?
The tour gets underway Nov. 5 in St. Petersburg, Fla., and will travel across the country and dip into Canada for select shows before wrapping up Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The full list of tour stops can be viewed below
Trivium Fall 2026 Tour
Nov. 5 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Nov. 6 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Nov. 7 — Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Nov. 8 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Nov. 10 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Nov. 11 — New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
Nov. 12 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Nov. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 15 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Nov. 17 — Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Nov. 18 — Toronto, Ontario @ GCT Theatre
Nov. 20 — Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Nov. 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 22 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Nov. 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle
Nov. 25 — Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District
Nov. 27 — San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
Nov. 28 — Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
Nov. 29 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Dec. 2 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Dec. 3 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl
Dec. 4 — Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Dec. 5 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic
Dec. 7 — Penticton, British Columbia @ Penticton Trade & Convention Centre
Dec. 8 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Dec. 9 — Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Dec. 11 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort — Grand Theatre
Dec. 13 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
Dec. 15 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theatre
Dec. 16 — Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse
Dec. 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Citizen's Live at The Wylie
Dec. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore
How Can I Get Tickets?
Pre-sale options for Trivium's launch today (Tuesday, July 21) at 10AM local time. The general ticket on sale will then follow on Friday, July 24 at 10AM local time. For additional ticketing information, visit the Trivium website.
About Trivium's 'New Era'
Though Trivium have yet to make a new album announcement, the tour is reportedly the first step in what will be a new album and tour cycle. It is the band's first full studio album since 2021's In the Court of the Dragon, though they did offer the Struck Dead EP in 2025.
This also marks the band's first full recording with drummer Alex Rudinger, who stepped in behind the kit after the departure of drummer Alex Bent in 2025.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner