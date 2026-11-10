Till Lindemann Books Massive 2027 World Tour

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann will go solo in 2027, announcing a massive 2027 world tour that includes dates in North and South America as well as in Europe and the U.K.

The trek gets underway April 16 in Sao Paulo, Brazil with shows in South America currently booked through April 28 in Heredia, Costa Rica. From there, Lindemann will take his show to North America, starting with a Mexico City show April 30. The North American dates also include stops at the Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville festivals before wrapping on May 21 in Los Angeles.

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Finishing up his touring year, Lindemann has booked an extensive tour through Europe and the U.K. for the fall of 2027. It all kicks off Oct. 2 in Riga, Italy and runs through Dec. 12 in Prague in the Czech Republic. All dates for Lindemann's 2027 touring can be found below.

Till Lindemann 2027 South American Tour

April 16 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Tokio Marine Hall

April 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Obras

April 20 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican

April 23 - Quito, Ecuador @ Arena Bicentenario

April 25 - Bogota, Colombia @ El Corazon De Bogota

April 28 - Heredia, Costa Rica @ Palacios De Los Deportes

Till Lindemann 2027 North American Tour

April 30 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

May 6 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ Fillmore

May 8 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 10 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Paramount

May 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 17 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

May 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom

May 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Till Lindemann 2027 European + U.K. Tour

Oct. 2 - Riga, Latvia @ Xiomi Arena

Oct. 4 - Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall

Oct. 6 - Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spectrum

Oct. 8 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Partille Arena

Oct. 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen

Oct. 12 - Rostock, Germany @ Stadhalle

Oct. 15 - Munster, Germany @ MCC Halle Munsterland

Oct. 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Oct. 19 - Manchester, U.K. @ 02 Apollo

Oct. 21 - London, U.K. @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Oct. 23 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

Oct. 26 - Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

Oct. 28 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-Arena

Oct. 30 - Kassel, Germany @ Probonio Arena

Nov. 1 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Nov. 2 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Nov. 5 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

Nov. 7 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Sagres Campo Pequeno

Nov. 9 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

Nov. 11 - Paris, France @ Zenith Paris - La Villette

Nov. 13 - Nuremberg, Germany @ PSD Bank Nuremburg

Nov. 15 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 17 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener-Stadthalle

Nov. 19 - Belgrade, Serbia @ Belgrade Arena

Nov. 23 - Instanbul, Turkey @ Ulker Sports and Event Hall

Nov. 28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania @ BTarena

Nov. 30 - Chiinau, Moldova @ Chisinau Arena

Dec. 2 - Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

Dec. 4 - Dresden, Germany @ Messe

Dec. 6 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Dec. 7 - Magdeburg, Gerrmany @ Getec Arenea

Dec. 9 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena Krakow

Dec. 12 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

Till-lindemann.com till lindemann 2027 world tour admat

How Do I Get Tickets?

Though an announcement has yet to be made on the U.K. and European run, ticketing for the South and North American shows will go on sale starting this Friday (Nov. 13). Visit Till Lindemann's website for all ticketing details.

A Citi pre-sale will also begin Wednesday, Nov.11 at 10AM local time.

See the 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 (So Far) in the gallery below.