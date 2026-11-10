Till Lindemann Books Massive 2027 World Tour
Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann will go solo in 2027, announcing a massive 2027 world tour that includes dates in North and South America as well as in Europe and the U.K.
The trek gets underway April 16 in Sao Paulo, Brazil with shows in South America currently booked through April 28 in Heredia, Costa Rica. From there, Lindemann will take his show to North America, starting with a Mexico City show April 30. The North American dates also include stops at the Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville festivals before wrapping on May 21 in Los Angeles.
READ MORE: 10 Rock + Metal Musicians Who Released Their Own Sex Toys
Finishing up his touring year, Lindemann has booked an extensive tour through Europe and the U.K. for the fall of 2027. It all kicks off Oct. 2 in Riga, Italy and runs through Dec. 12 in Prague in the Czech Republic. All dates for Lindemann's 2027 touring can be found below.
Till Lindemann 2027 South American Tour
April 16 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Tokio Marine Hall
April 18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Obras
April 20 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican
April 23 - Quito, Ecuador @ Arena Bicentenario
April 25 - Bogota, Colombia @ El Corazon De Bogota
April 28 - Heredia, Costa Rica @ Palacios De Los Deportes
Till Lindemann 2027 North American Tour
April 30 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center
May 6 - Miami Beach, Fla. @ Fillmore
May 8 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 10 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Paramount
May 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus
May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
May 17 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore
May 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom
May 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Till Lindemann 2027 European + U.K. Tour
Oct. 2 - Riga, Latvia @ Xiomi Arena
Oct. 4 - Helsinki, Finland @ Helsinki Ice Hall
Oct. 6 - Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spectrum
Oct. 8 - Gothenburg, Sweden @ Partille Arena
Oct. 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen
Oct. 12 - Rostock, Germany @ Stadhalle
Oct. 15 - Munster, Germany @ MCC Halle Munsterland
Oct. 17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Oct. 19 - Manchester, U.K. @ 02 Apollo
Oct. 21 - London, U.K. @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
Oct. 23 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena
Oct. 26 - Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena
Oct. 28 - Oberhausen, Germany @ Rudolf Weber-Arena
Oct. 30 - Kassel, Germany @ Probonio Arena
Nov. 1 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Nov. 2 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
Nov. 5 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
Nov. 7 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Sagres Campo Pequeno
Nov. 9 - Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Nov. 11 - Paris, France @ Zenith Paris - La Villette
Nov. 13 - Nuremberg, Germany @ PSD Bank Nuremburg
Nov. 15 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Nov. 17 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener-Stadthalle
Nov. 19 - Belgrade, Serbia @ Belgrade Arena
Nov. 23 - Instanbul, Turkey @ Ulker Sports and Event Hall
Nov. 28 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania @ BTarena
Nov. 30 - Chiinau, Moldova @ Chisinau Arena
Dec. 2 - Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome
Dec. 4 - Dresden, Germany @ Messe
Dec. 6 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena
Dec. 7 - Magdeburg, Gerrmany @ Getec Arenea
Dec. 9 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena Krakow
Dec. 12 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
How Do I Get Tickets?
Though an announcement has yet to be made on the U.K. and European run, ticketing for the South and North American shows will go on sale starting this Friday (Nov. 13). Visit Till Lindemann's website for all ticketing details.
A Citi pre-sale will also begin Wednesday, Nov.11 at 10AM local time.
See the 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 (So Far) in the gallery below.
The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner