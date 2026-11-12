Deftones Announce 2027 North American Tour With Knocked Loose
Deftones just announced a 2027 North American tour with support from Knocked Loose.
The tour kicks off in early May in Dallas, Texas and wraps up in Toronto, Canada in mid-June. It's the first batch of tour dates Deftones have announced for 2027. Knocked Loose will support the band on every show of the tour and Julie will serve as the opener for each date as well.
The general sale for tickets begins next Thursday (Nov. 19) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Deftones' website. Fans can also sign up for the artist presale through Live Nation and gain access to tickets on Nov. 17 at 10AM local time.
READ MORE: The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far
See the full list of dates below.
Deftones 2027 North American Tour Dates
May 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 6 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
May 8 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by
Huntsman
May 10 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
May 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Block Party*
May 16 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
May 26 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
May 28 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
May 29 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater
June 2 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
June 3 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Scana Energy Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater
June 8 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 9 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Farmer Music Center
June 12 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 15 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 17 - Queens, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 20 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
See where Deftones fall in the best rock song of each year since 1970 in the gallery below.
Best Rock Song of Each Year Since 1970
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire