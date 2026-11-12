Deftones just announced a 2027 North American tour with support from Knocked Loose.

The tour kicks off in early May in Dallas, Texas and wraps up in Toronto, Canada in mid-June. It's the first batch of tour dates Deftones have announced for 2027. Knocked Loose will support the band on every show of the tour and Julie will serve as the opener for each date as well.

The general sale for tickets begins next Thursday (Nov. 19) at 10AM local time and can be purchased through Deftones' website. Fans can also sign up for the artist presale through Live Nation and gain access to tickets on Nov. 17 at 10AM local time.

READ MORE: The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far

See the full list of dates below.

Deftones 2027 North American Tour Dates

May 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 6 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

May 8 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by

Huntsman

May 10 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

May 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Kilby Block Party*

May 16 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

May 26 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

May 28 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

May 29 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

June 2 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

June 3 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 5 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Scana Energy Amphitheatre at Lakewood

June 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater

June 8 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 9 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Farmer Music Center

June 12 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 15 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 17 - Queens, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 20 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

Live Nation deftones tour admat

See where Deftones fall in the best rock song of each year since 1970 in the gallery below.