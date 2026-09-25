Knocked Loose are helping a woman who was horrifically injured during this year's Louder Than Life festival

The Louisville-based band's hometown performance was announced just days before their set on Sept. 18.

How Knocked Loose is Helping Fan Paralyzed at Louder Than Life

During Knocked Loose's Louder Than Life set, a fan reportedly was paralyzed after someone fell from a tree and landed on top of her.

Jamie Ulshoffer of Clarksville, Tenn. was rushed to the hospital, where it was determined that she had severed her spine in the incident. A GoFundMe was set up for her family to help with medical expenses.

"We are setting up this GoFundMe as a means to gather donations for Jamie and her husband, Conor, who is currently in the hospital suffering from a severed spine (and) who will most likely never be able to walk again," Cheyenne Will, Ulshoffer's niece, said in the posting.

The campaign has already raised nearly $30,000 of its $40,000 goal. Of that total, the site shows that Knocked Loose donated $8,000 to help Ulshoffer.

What Happened Moments Before Ulshoffer's Injury

Conor Ulshoffer told Nashville-based television station WSMV that his wife was "sitting cross-legged" on the ground, next to a friend during Knocked Loose's set. Conor was standing a couple of feet in front of her.

READ MORE: 15 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Knocked Loose

That was then an unknown man reportedly fell out of the tree and landed on top of Jamie. Conor turned around to find his wife on her back with a "glossy look" in her eyes.

"As of right now, from what the doctor told me, she is permanently paralyzed from the waist down," Conor told WSMV.

Louisville Police Response to Louder Than Life Incident

Louisville Metro Police are aware of the incident that left Ulshoffer paralyzed. Louisville-based WHAS spoke with the department and was told there is "no ongoing criminal investigation" into the man who allegedly fell from the tree and that it was now "considered a civil matter."

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told WHAS reporters this week that Louder Than Life organizers and emergency personnel worked "incredibly hard" in their attempt to keep everyone safe throughout the festival. This year's Louder Than Life was plagued by heavy storms, which temporarily delayed some performances.

"Anytime somebody is injured at one of our events, I feel for them," Greenberg told WHAS. "I'm sorry that happened. I don't know all the circumstances of the individual falling out of a tree, but certainly you're not supposed to be in the trees at a festival."

What Happens Next With Knocked Loose

Knocked Loose are gearing up to kick off their Hive Mind tour on Saturday (Sept. 26) in Newport, Ky. Supporting acts include Denzel Curry, Superheaven and Boundaries.

Ticket information is available on Knocked Loose's website.

Knocked Loose and Denzel Curry 2026 "Hive Mind" Tour

Sept. 26 – Newport, Ky. @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

Sept. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic - Outdoors

Sept. 29 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 30 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

Oct. 2 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Stateside Live!

Oct. 3 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 6 – New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 8 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 9 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium Outdoors

Oct. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

Oct. 14 – Asheville, N.C. @ Hellbender

Oct. 16 – Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater

Oct. 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ FTL War Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 19 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

Oct. 21 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 22 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Oct. 24 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Sick New World+

Oct. 27 – Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine Outdoors

Oct. 30 – San Diego, Calif. @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Oct. 31 - Daly City, Calif. @ Cow Palace Warehouse

Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

Nov. 3 – Denver, Col. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 5 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Nov. 8 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Teambro

(+ no Denzel Curry)

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