Knocked Loose once had to break up a band fight over hot dogs... and that's one of 15 things you probably didn't know about them.

While it may appear the Kentucky hardcore band had a rapid rise in popularity in recent years, their road to get here is dotted with wild stories of basement shows, name changes and first-time plane rides.

Their latest album, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, has done even more to garner widespread attention for the band. (Seriously, who ever thought you could buy a hardcore album at Target?)

Here are 15 things you probably didn't know about Knocked Loose and their journey from little-known band from Oldham County, Kentucky to becoming one of the top hardcore acts today.

15 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Knocked Loose Think you know Knocked Loose? Take a deep dive into the hardcore band's early days in Kentucky and what it took to put together their latest release, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll