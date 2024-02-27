First Song Off Knocked Loose’s Third Album Is Disgustingly Heavy

Knocked Loose are living up to their name by dropping the disgustingly heavy new song "Blinding Faith" while announcing their third studio album, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To in the process.

There's no need for coffee or an alarm set this morning, as Knocked Loose have sufficiently smacked us all in the face and rattled us from our slumber with the crushing, over-the-top heaviness of "Blinding Faith." Whirring riffs sound out like a siren against the backdrop of crushing low end bass and drums and Bryan Garris' in-your-face aggression. Simply put, it's a blistering, chaotic joyride for Knocked Loose fans certain to shake you to the core.

As for the lyrical content, "Blinding Faith" serves as an indictment against religious groupthink and the hypocrisy that comes with it.

“It was just hilarious how many people showed up to church that I knew were rude, horrible, selfish people,” guitarist Isaac Hale reflects of attending church with his mother in his younger years. “They knew that it made them seem like a better person — or if they said the words, it would redeem them of any negative quality just because they showed face.”

Get a listen and take a closer look at the lyrics below.

Knocked Loose, "Blinding Faith"

Knocked Loose, "Blinding Faith" Lyrics

I am haunted

By the spirit again

I can't feel it

I pretend

There's something inside me that won't let it in

Im alone

So I beg

Beg for a chance in a circle of snakes

A life consumed by faith

From inside I can hear their call

Offering the blood of god

Fall in line now

Bow your head

I will suffer here instead of biting my tongue

Condemned to a life of pain until my time has come

No promise of heaven will make me march

With my final breath

I deny the church

The word becomes the law

Fall in line

The word becomes the law

Bend the knee

Child of God

Blinding faith

Fall in line

Blind

The fans have also taken note. One fan noted, "Knocked loose is getting closer and closer to just releasing an audio recording of the souls of the damned and im all for it." Another added, "Knocked loose really said fuck you and got heavier." See more of the fan reactions to the new song below:

Knocked Loose Announce a New Album

"Blinding Faith" may be grabbing the spotlight, but there's a bigger record still to come. The new Knocked Loose album is titled You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To and it serves up a diverse collection of songs that shows their continued growth as a band.

The titular phrase originates from an experience that frontman Bryan Garris, who suffers from what he calls a “borderline phobia of flying,” had during a particularly trying flight. As he battled his nerves during takeoff, the vocalist found himself talking to a woman seated next to him. When he confided in her about his anxiety, she assured him, “You won’t go before you’re supposed to.” The sentiment seems to fit the 10-track album well.

“On this album, we go the fastest we've ever gone; we go the scariest we've ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we've ever gone, and that's the point,” Isaac Hale says. “Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”

Look for You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To on May 10. The album artwork and track listing can be found below, and you can place your physical and digital pre-orders for the album now.

Knocked Loose, You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To Artwork + Track Listing

knocked loose, you won't go before you're supposed to Pure Noise Records loading...

1 - Thirst

2 - Piece By Piece

3 - Suffocate (ft. Poppy)

4 - Don’t Reach For Me

5 - Moss Covers All

6 - Take Me Home

7 - Slaughterhouse 2 (ft. Chris Motionless)

8 - The Calm That Keeps You Awake

9 - Blinding Faith

10 - Sit & Mourn

Where Can I See Knocked Loose?

The band's live show continues to push them forward in the hardcore and heavy music scene, and their 2024 tour is one of the most anticipated in the rock world.

Knocked Loose are currently finishing a European and U.K. run, with dates in North America set to start in late April. They band will be taking out Show Me the Body, Loathe and Speed and on this run. All tour dates can be found below and tickets to see Knocked Loose are currently on sale.

Knocked Loose 2024 Touring

Feb. 27 - Hamburg , Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36

Feb. 28 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

Feb. 29 - Leipzig, Germany @ Conne Island (SOLD OUT)

March 02 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix (SOLD OUT)

March 04 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

March 05 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (SOLD OUT)

March 06 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)

March 07 - Bristol, UK @ SWX (SOLD OUT)

March 09 - Leeds, UK @ Project House (SOLD OUT)

March 10 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

North American Tour With Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed

April 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World

April 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Russell Industrial Center

May 01 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works (SOLD OUT)

May 03 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada

May 04 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

May 05 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

May 06 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

May 07 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

May 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Marquee

May 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Shrine (SOLD OUT)

May 12 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

May 14 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo (SOLD OUT)

May 15 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 17 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

May 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

May 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

May 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

May 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

May 24 - Newport, Ky. @ Megacorp Pavilion

May 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 28 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage Age

May 29 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The FIllmore (SOLD OUT)

May 30 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

May 31 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)

June 01 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

June 03 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

June 04 - Montreal, Quebec @ Olympia

June 05 - Toronto, Ontario @ History (SOLD OUT)

June 07 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

June 08 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

June 09 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)