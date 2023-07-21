The 10 Ugliest Breakdowns in Metal

Breakdowns have been a part of metal for decades, but they’ve definitely become more abundant in recent years. While they’re commonly associated with metalcore and deathcore, they can pretty much pop up anywhere, too.

Sometimes, they’re beautiful breathers in otherwise vicious journeys, giving listeners the chance to chill out a bit before returning to the turmoil. Just as frequently, though, they move through songs like utterly malevolent molasses, trapping audiences in their grippingly evil and sluggish trajectories.

READ MORE: The 12 Most Beautiful Breakdowns in Metal

Don’t believe us? Welp, you better strap in for the 10 nauseatingly inhuman picks on the list.

From metal icons such as Slayer, Pantera, Meshuggah and Cannibal Corpse to more obscure acts such as Shattered Realm and The Dali Thundering Concept, you’ll surely need a nap – and maybe even a hug – after enduring these undeniably ugly compositional collapses.