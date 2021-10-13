Knocked Loose Surprise Release ‘A Tear in the Fabric of Life’ EP + Animated Short Film

Knocked Loose are giving fans a hump day surprise, serving up a brand new EP titled A Tear in the Fabric of Life that is based around a brand new animated short film as well that helps tie the story together.

The EP features six dynamic new songs, with the short film clocking in at just over 21 minutes. Over those 21 minutes, you get a fully fleshed out narrative written by singer Bryan Garris that is aided by Swedish director Magnus Jonsson's visuals.

Garris reveals, “It’s a story about extreme grief and the levels a person is willing to go through to get rid of it. The story follows a main character through a traumatic car crash late one night in the woods that leaves his partner deceased, and from there you spiral with him into the depression and guilt that comes with being the cause of something so detrimental."

He continues, "This is the first time we really dove in and tried to create something sonically that evokes a different range of emotions and over all something that introduces tension and anxiety with a massive pay off. The story is told not only through words but through the music as well, which proved to be our biggest challenge in writing. Lyrically this story ended up being much more personal than we initially intended. We started with the idea to tell a fictional story but throughout the process, I found ways to incorporate real feelings of loss and mourning, as well as anger and self doubt. I’ve always been a very personal writer and this was originally a step away from that, into something more artistic. But in the end, it was just as therapeutic as writing a regular Knocked Loose record, and I think you’ll be able to hear that.”

Director and animator Magnus Jonsson adds, “I always want to create something that complements the music, works within its structures and hopefully enriches the experience for the audience. With a longer format around 21 minutes, covering 6 tracks, I knew this dark ghost story was a very interesting challenge to explore in animation. I took the story presented in the songs and anchored that into a visual world. I wanted to create an intense nightmare, focusing on the emotional states of Bryan’s main character. I created visuals that bring the audience deeper into this story of a spiraling descent into horror and destructive madness -- Taking a minimalistic and sometimes even abstract approach to many parts of the image making, creating unease and an eerie atmosphere.”

After a heavy touring schedule in recent years, Knocked Loose used their pandemic downtime to hunker down in their hometown of Louisville before heading out to a cabin in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to start writing a concept album. By September of last year, they had finished writing what would become A Tear in the Fabric of Life.

The EP is currently available via Pure Noise Records via all digital retailers and vinyl formats will be made available on Dec. 17 at this location. Look for the band now heading out on tour in support of Gojira at these stops.

Knocked Loose, A Tear in the Fabric of Life Animated Film + EP

Knocked Loose, A Tear in the Fabric of Life Artwork + Track Listing:

Pure Noise Records

1. Where Light Divides the Holler

2. God Knows

3. Forced to Stay

4. Contorted in the Faille

5. Return to Passion

6. Permanent