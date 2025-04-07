Slayer have just announced a massive Sept. 20, 2025 stadium show in Hershey, Pennsylvania with a stacked lineup featuring Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera and Exodus.

It's the sixth date the thrash legends have put on the books for this year, with three U.K. appearances already revealed, alongside a Canadian festival appearance as well as a stateside one.

This event at the 30,000 capacity Herhseypark Stadium is Slayer's only east coast performance of 2025. Adding to the excitement, the Cavalera bros. will continue to celebrate their Sepultura legacy, performing 1993's Chaos A.D. in full. Exodus will play their historic debut album Bonded By Blood in its entirety as well.

WWE superstar Damian Priest has been tabbed to host the epic concert.

Slayer frontman Tom Araya enthuses, "Slayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyeeeeerrrrrr!!!!!! One night only, stacked line up, it’s going to be f*cking sick!!!! Hersheypark - be there…..if not, you’re either dead, in jail or a sissy!!!!!"

“Last year, Slayer played only two shows and those shows affected me like playing The Big Four shows did," adds guitarist Kerry King. "When we played our first show last year in Chicago, I figured it was going to be great for the fans, maybe there would be some people who had never seen us play before, but the reaction was just completely overwhelming," he continues, "The fans reacted to us like I’d expect them to react to the biggest band on the planet. It was amazing. So for the Hershey concert, we’ll play a Slayer show, we’ll have all of our big fire effects, and just burn everything like we used to."

Speaking about the strength of the lineup, King adds, “This will be the first time Slayer has played with Power Trip or Knocked Loose, but I am well aware of them from word of mouth, and hearing their music on Liquid Metal. I’m looking forward to seeing them live."

“Honored to share the stage with one of our all time favorite bands, Slayer," state Power Trip, "See you sick fucks at the riff clinic.“

Knocked Loose comment, "We’re excited to play with some of the best heavy bands of all time, past and present."

Tickets go on sale on April 11 at 10AM ET and a pre-sale begins April 8 at 10AM ET. For more ticketing information, head to Slayer's website.

See all of Slayer's scheduled 2025 shows directly below.

Slayer 2025 Shows

July 3 — Cardiff, Wales, U.K. @ Blackweir Fields

Lineup: Slayer, Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed and Neckbreakker

July 5 — Villa Park, Birmingham, U.K. @ Villa Park

Back to the Beginning Concert - Ozzy Osbourne's final live performance

July 6 — London, U.K. @ Finsbury Park

Lineup: Slayer, Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed and Neckbreakker

July 11 — Québec City, Quebec, Canada @ Quebec Festival d'été de

Direct Support: Mastodon

Sept. 18 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival, Highland Festival Grounds

Lineup: Slayer, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, more

Sept. 20 — Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Lineup: Slayer, Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera, Exodus