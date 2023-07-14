The 12 Most Beautiful Breakdowns in Metal

Although it’s sometimes difficult to determine what constitutes a “breakdown” in metal (especially if people are being pedantic while discussing it), the term typically refers to a slower instrumental passage meant to shake things up or build anticipation between the core parts of a composition.

They’re usually among the angriest section(s) of the track, yet they can also be a beautiful way to offer relief from the surrounding anarchy. That’s not to say that they can’t be heavy as well, but rather that they’re relatively pleasant.

The 10 breakdowns are this list are particularly good examples of that.

Sure, a few of them may break away from conventions, yet all of them take their respective songs into more leisurely and pretty territories before returning to the fiercer foundations.