After releasing their new album You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To last week, Knocked Loose have cracked the Top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA playlist chart. They even beat out a Taylor Swift song... by a lot.

No, this doesn't mean the heaviest band dominating hardcore right now is out-streaming the pop star. It's not even close, but another feather in Knocked Loose's cap is that they have two songs on the chart compares to Swift's one.

We've got to take the wins any way we can get them!

What Is Spotify's Viral 50 USA Playlist Chart + How Are Songs Ranked?

Spotify's Viral 50 charts are made daily as a global version as well as dozens of others for various countries.

The streaming platforms states, "Viral charts capture the songs gaining the most buzz on Spotify," and that the ranking is determined by a trio of factors:

If a song has recently risen in plays

How often people share the song

How many people recently discovered the song

So, the process is driven strictly through data and broken down either globally or by independent country.

Knocked Loose's Rankings

Knocked Loose's highest-charting song on Spotify's Viral 50 USA playlist is "Suffocate," which features a guest appearance by Poppy. It was the third single to be released from You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To and rests right at No. 10.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," taken from her new album The Tortured Poet's Department, lands at No. 32. It also has nearly 150 million more streams than "Suffocate."

"Don't Reach for Me," the second single from Knocked Loose's third album, also snuck at at No. 43.

Screenshot of Top 10 of Spotify Viral 50 USA chart, Knocked Loose at No. 10 Spotify loading...

Knocked Loose, "Suffocate" ft. Poppy

Knocked Loose, "Don't Reach for Me"

Sleep Token Also Cracked the Top 50

The title track to Sleep Token's 2023 album Take Me Back to Eden creeps in at No. 48. In late February of last year, the breakout band saw four songs occupying the Viral 50 USA chart at the same time.

It appears that record is still going strong!

Knocked Loose on Tour

In support of You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To, Knocked Loose are currently on a headlining North American tour with Show Me the Body, Loathe and Speed. That trek wraps up on June 9 and you can see all the dates here.

Later this year, they'll provide direct support for Slipknot on their 25th anniversary tour.