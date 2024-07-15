Sleep Token Fan Has Theories About Why Vessel Has Six Eyes

Sleep Token are one of the most captivating bands in heavy music today, and thus a fan has shared a theory online about why frontman Vessel has six eyes.

The band leader sports a white mask with a red design across it, and has six openings for eyes. Though the other members debuted new masks in late 2023 to mark "a new era" in their career, Vessel's has stayed the same.

YouTuber Alex Tamulis uploaded a video over the weekend sharing his theory on why the vocalist's mask has six eyes, and what the significance of them could be.

Sleep Token's Vessel appears in a photo illustration with a translucent, superimposed world map atop the singer.

Vessel Is an Oracle

"In my opinion, it's because he has the powers of an oracle," Tamulis stated at the beginning of the video.

An oracle is defined by Merriam-Webster as "a person (such as a priestess of ancient Greece) through whom a deity is believed to speak," "a shrine in which a deity reveals hidden knowledge or the divine purpose through such a person" and "a person giving wise or authoritative decisions or opinions."

Tamulis supported his argument by noting that oracles supposedly see the past, present and the future, and so Vessel's six eyes are a "direct hotline to all that wisdom."

Vessel and Sleep Token Are Similar to an Insect

Aside from being an oracle, the YouTuber also compared Vessel to an insect, as they have six eyes as well and go through transformations when they undergo metamorphosis. This, he said, is similar to the changes in Sleep Token's music, and their significant spike in popularity over the last few years.

He mentioned the artwork for the single "Vore," adding that the creature on the front looks like a praying mantis.

"They thrive in the toughest conditions. Vessel might be trying to be omnipresent. He's got this enduring spirit and this awareness," he said.

Sleep Token, 'Vore' Single Artwork

Vessel Six Eyes Represent the Unconscious

Tamulis then brought up Sigmund Freud's theory of the ego, the superego and the id, suggesting that Vessel's six eyes represent all three layers of consciousness.

"They symbolize these, going beyond the surface, diving into the unconscious. So it's your true self — it's where you find your inner peace of mind," he elaborated.

"It's all about evolution, personal growth. It emphasizes that we all have that struggle between the strength that's needed for us to evolve, but at the same time, for us to have some sort of imagery that is aligned with our transformative journey."

Ultimately, Tamulis sees Vessel as exactly that — an "all-seeing vessel."

Watch the full video to hear the rest of Tamulis' explanations below.

Sleep Token Fan Has Theories About Why Vessel Has Six Eyes