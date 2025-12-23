During The Guardian's Today In Focus podcast, music editor Ben Beaumont-Thomas called out Sleep Token's Even In Arcadia as the worst album of the year.

They may have been one of 2025's biggest bands, but apparently not everyone is on board with their success.

What The Guardian's Music Editor Said About Sleep Token's Album

While acknowledging that there seemed to be some sentiment for Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl as the year's worst album, Beaumont-Thomas turned his attention to an album he thought was worse.

His commentary started off positive, calling Sleep Token the biggest British metal band of their generation, noting their chart accomplishment of hitting No. 1 in the U.S. this year. Impressively, they're the first British act to do so since Def Leppard in 1992.

He also noted, "They kind of have an amazing image, they sort of look like they stepped out of this kind of folk horror movie with all these amazing masks," while describing the band to the podcast host.

But from there, he began to dismantle his distaste for the group. “It’s some of the most profoundly turgid music ever made with some of the worst lyrics ever,” Beaumont-Thomas commented, before adding, "The band kind of sounds like Maroon 5 if they had an iron deficiency."

He concluded by noting, "It's fascinatingly terrible music."

See the video clip below.

Sleep Token's Even In Arcadia Evokes Widely Opposing Reviews

It was one of the most buzzworthy albums of the year with Sleep Token leaning into the mystery and mystique leading up to the May release of Even in Arcadia. Though Sleep Token have been classified in the metal world on past albums, their sound didn't necessarily check the traditional metal boxes while crossing boundaries into other styles of music.

The singles leading up to Even in Arcadia's release employed more pop and R&B sensibilities leading to some head-scratching amongst listeners. And once the album arrived, there were both strong favorable and negative reactions from those trying to navigate the band's musical evolution.

Social media was abuzz upon the release. "New Sleep Token is like a new novel you cannot put down. Holy Hell...," remarked one fan. "What have you done Sleep Token? One of the best albums to ever exist," noted another. ""I was quietly worried. The singles felt safe. But the album? 10 kaleidoscopic songs. It hugs, bruises and dissolves you" added a third.

But there were those who most definitely were not on board. "Overall, just very stunned and bummed by my reaction to the album… maybe I’m missing something. sometimes it takes a bit for songs to grow on me though so I’m going to keep trying," shared one fan. Sleep token. You have disappointed me. That album is tragic," added another. A third offered, "Sorry in advance for my take if you are a fan but I think Sleep Token might be the worst band I've ever heard in my life."

Humorously, a fourth person noted, "Going to say this as respectfully as I possibly can: there are a large number of Sleep Token fans who would benefit from psychiatric help."

What Others Said About Sleep Token's Music in 2025

The band's sudden success seemed to yield as much praise as it did backlash. Pitchfork, often known for their harsh reviews, railed against the record giving it a 2.3 out of 10 rating.

"Even in Arcadia is a metal album made by musicians who appear petrified of metal’s fundamental pleasures—screams, breakdowns, violence, riffs, exhilaration, exaltation. Instead, Sleep Token’s major-label debut mostly offers sanitized pop-rap with all the sexed-up verve of Droopy the dog," they noted.

Internet critic Anthony Fantano also came down hard on the record calling their sound "maybe metal for Disney adults." He also called out the music as "so plain and uninspired."

The God Forbid and Snot guitarist Doc Coyle penned an op-ed piece in which he defended the band and called out the "pretentious gatekeeping" surrounding their music.

But there was also some appreciation, with The New York Times writer Jon Caramanica placing the single "Caramel" from the album as the No. 1 song of the year on their Best Songs list.

"A huge, gloriously silly and brutally effective amalgam of abandoned styles ripe for reinvigorating — rap-metal, dream-prog, pop-reggaeton, backpack hip-hop, cosplay rock, metalcore and more," Caramanica wrote of the song.

As for us at Loudwire, Even in Arcadia did rank among our 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2025 (as seen in the gallery below), while "Caramel" made the cut for our 51 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2025.