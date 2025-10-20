"[This] has ben a dream opportunity."

On Thursday's edition of Loudwire Nights (Oct. 16), vocalist Jacob Charlton and guitarist Ethan McCann of Thornhill opened up about their recent tour supporting Sleep Token across North America.

"Yeah, it's crazy to stop and smell the roses and think that we were playing in high school only like 10 years ago," the guys shared with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong.

"Now we're playing arenas."

As they thought about starting out in high school, both McCann and Charlton agreed that it's felt like time has flown by.

"I think we've known each other for like 15ish years now," they commented.

"I think it's over a majority of our life now, which is crazy."

Along with their tour with Sleep Token, Thornhill are also celebrating the recent release of their third full-length album, Bodies.

"I think we've always had these dreams," they admitted.

"We've always wanted [Thornhill] to do well — we've always wanted to be a successful act, but I don't think we thought about it too much in our teens. We were just following the dopamine."

What Else Did Thornhill's Ethan McCann + Jacob Charlton Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How their jams in high school were the start of Thornhill: "A bunch of those early riffs and parts turned into our first EP, which we recorded as soon as we graduated. By the last two years of high school, [we] had kind of checked out because we knew what we wanted to do."

Who one of their major influences was in high school: "I feel like Northlane was a big one for us. That was obviously a big part of the early side of our sound. That was sort of how [we] started becoming friends, because we had quite different tastes in music. For some reason, that band was kind of the middle of the Venn diagram. And then we just started playing Northlane riffs in each other's bedrooms and then writing Northlane cover songs and we made a band."

What went through their heads when they got the call to tour with Sleep Token: "I think we felt underprepared. Underqualified ... [But] I think we were ready, we hadn't done an arena tour yet. We've been putting the work in with our touring schedule for the last four or five years, especially since COVID. This just felt like a very extreme step up."

