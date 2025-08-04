Sleep Token Finally Announce Opening Band for U.S. Arena Tour

Sleep Token have one of the hottest tours of 2025 and one lucky band is about to benefit from landing the opening spot on the band's sold out U.S. arena tour. That band would be Thornhill, who have been generating some buzz of their own.

Who Are Thorhhill?

Sleep Token's opening act Thornhill hail from Melbourne, Australia. The band has been gaining quite a few accolades in their home country, receiving several "best of" critics nods from their 2019 album The Dark Pool and even receiving an ARIA nomination for the 2022 album Heroine.

In 2023 and 2024, the band issued the stand-alone singles "Viper Room" and "Obsession" that both fared well in their homeland and they served up their first live album.

The band has only started graduating to playing in the U.S., previously providing support for Silent Planet in the U.S. last year. Thornhill are hoping to take the next step to worldwide stardom with their latest album, Bodies, featuring the early singles "Tongues" and "nerv."

Thornhill, "Tongues"

Thornhill, "nerv"

Where Can You See Sleep Token and Thornhill?

Sleep Token previously announced their U.S. arena tour earlier in the year and dates for the run are now all sold out. So your best bet would be to check ticketing brokers as the dates near.

Sleep Token are supporting their latest album, the chart-topping Even In Arcadia record.

The tour kicks off Sept. 16 in Atlanta and runs through an Oct. 11 finale in Los Angeles. All dates for the run can be seen below.

Sleep Token / Thornhill 2025 U.S. Tour

Sept. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

Sept. 17 - Sunrise, Fla. @ FLA Live Arena

Sept. 20 - Greensboro, N.C. @ First Horizon Coliseum

Sept. 22 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 23 - Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Sept. 28 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Sept. 30 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 1 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Oct. 3 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Oct. 7 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

