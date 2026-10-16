Knocked Loose have made the most of some killer collaborations over the last few years, but frontman Bryan Garris recently offered up a few ideas for collaborations that he'd like to do that might not immediately come to mind.

Over the course of the band's history, the group had great success with Poppy guesting on "Suffocate," while also teaming up with Denzel Curry on "Hive Mind," as well as pulling in Motionless in White's Chris Motionless for "Slaughterhouse 2."

So who else might Bryan Garris have in mind for the ultimate collab with Knocked Loose?

Knocked Loose Singer Champions a Country Collab

Garris was the latest guest on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals when he was asked about his dream collaboration.

“I think to collect the last Infinity Stone, we need country. I would love, like, a [musician such as] Tyler Childers from Kentucky,” shared the vocalist, while shouting out another home state musical hero.

“The hardest thing with country is like finding a country artist that has similar political views. Tyler Childers is one of them and he’s outspoken about it. He’s an advocate in Kentucky a lot and he’s just somebody that I think is a really, really great example for the new generation of country.”

Who Else Might Knocked Loose's Bryan Garris Collaborate With?

After Garris chose Tyler Childers as his dream collaboration, Last Meals host Josh Scherer asked the singer if he would have interest in working with pop stars Billie Eilish and Demi Lovato, both of whom have previously expressed their appreciation for the band.

“Billie Eilish, no [she has not reached out]," confirmed Garris. "But I would 100 percent collab with Billie Eilish. I think ‘Birds of a Feather’ is one of the best songs ever written. I think that that would work better than a lot of other people would realize.”

He then revealed he missed out on a previous chance to work with Lovato. “Demi Lovato, I had a situation where I was asked to be part of a re-recording or something and I didn’t really dive in deeper because the scheduling didn’t match up," he confesses. "I was on the road for too long. But shout out to Demi Lovato, she tried to make something work.”

Knocked Loose's Bryan Garris Guests on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals

Knocked Loose on Tour

Knocked Loose are currently in the midst of a tour, taking out Denzel Curry, Superheaven and Boundaries for support. The band is playing in Orlando tonight (Oct. 16), with upcoming shows in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday (Oct. 17), Nashville on Monday (Oct. 19), St. Louis on Wednesday (Oct. 21) and Kansas City on Thursday (Oct. 22). The current tour leg wraps on Nov. 5 in Austin, Texas.

READ MORE: How Knocked Loose Helped a Woman Paralyzed at Louder Than Life Festival

After that, the group will play Mexico City on Nov. 8 as their last show of the year, while several festival and cruise appearances have already been booked for 2027. Stay up to date with the band's touring and get ticketing info through their website.

Below, see Knocked Loose in our listing of the 50 best rock and metal albums from 2000-2024

25 Best Rock Albums of the Last 25 Years (2000 - 2024) Nu-metal, post-grunge, emo and pop-punk have all had their moments, but which were the best 25 rock albums of the last quarter century?

Contributions by Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD), Lauryn Schaffner (LS), Bryan Rolli (BR) Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

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