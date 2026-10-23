What a week for tour announcements! There aren't a wealth of tours this week, but we've got some pretty big names hitting the road and vying for your concert dollar.

The legendary Iron Maiden have announced another U.S. leg of touring for 2027 while continuing their 50th anniversary run.

Papa Roach have booked a big 2027 run with Ice Nine Kills and rising rockers Ninth Key coming along for support. And we've got Queens of the Stone Age announcing their first major run of 2027 with Pixies and Wheelchair Sports Camp providing support.

This week also saw the reveal of a major Motley Crue Las Vegas residency, Eagles adding more shows to their Las Vegas Sphere run and the unveiling of the full Sonic Temple and Boardwalk Rock Fest lineups.

Get all the big touring news from the past seven days below.

Angine De Poitrine

John Thys, AFP/Getty Images angine de poitrine

Tour Dates: March 28 - May 15; July 18 - 30

Support Acts: None listed

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Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Tour Dates: July 15 - Aug. 4

Support Acts: TBA

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Photo credit: Chloe Weir eagles in 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 9

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Two newly announced shows for the band's Las Vegas Sphere residency.

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Big Picture Media Online four year strong in 2026

Tour Dates: March 20 - April 30

Support Acts: Drug Church, Heart Attack Man, Sunbloc

Notes: Band's 25th anniversary and 20th anniversary of Rise or Die Trying

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Marcelo Hernandez, Getty Images paul banks of interpol at 2019

Tour Dates: March 16-27

Support Acts: Deafheaven

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photo credit: John McMurtrie iron maiden in 2026

Tour Dates: April 14 - May 16

Support Acts: Bullet for My Valentine, The Raven Age

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Photo Credit: Ross Halfin motley crue in 2026

Tour Dates: March 19 - April 3

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Las Vegas "Carnival of Sins" residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace

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Theo Wargo, Getty Images jacoby shaddix of papa roach in 2022

Tour Dates: May 11 - June 27

Support Acts: Ice Nine Kills, Ninth Key

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Prayers

Rock Candy prayers in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 12-15

Support Acts: None listed

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Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Getty Images josh homme of queens of the stone age in 2024

Tour Dates: May 1 - 24

Support Acts: Pixies, Wheelchair Sports Camp

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Thrown

Atom Splitter PR thrown in 2026

Tour Dates: March 12 - April 10

Support Acts: Guilt Trip, From Joy

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New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Ian Forsyth, Getty Images Ian Forsyth, Getty Images

* Blink-182, Iron Maiden, Falling in Reverse and Korn will headline Sonic Temple at Columbus, Ohio's Historic Crew Stadium May 13-16. Other acts of note on the bill include The Offspring, Turnstile, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains, A Day to Remember, Beartooth, $uicideboys and Faith No More.

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* Boardwalk Rock Festival returns for 2027 the weekend of May 14-16 in Ocean City, Md. with headliners Iron Maiden, Korn and Bad Omens. Other acts set to appear include Breaking Benjamin, The Prodigy, Cypress Hill, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Good Charlotte, Marilyn Manson, Motionless in White, Bullet for My Valentine, Alice in Chains, Judas Priest, Sleeping With Sirens, The Pretty Reckless and more.

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* Capital Punishment Festival returns on Nov. 26-29 at multiple venues in Ottawa, Ontario. Among those playing this year include Beyond Creation, The Creepshow, The Damn Truth, Hellripper, Bad Waitress, DBC, BARF, Ghoulunatics, Insurrection, Entropy and more.

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READ MORE: Get a Look at the 2027 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

* The annual SoCal Almost Acoustic Christmas radio festival is set for Dec. 12 at Los Angeles' Kia Forum. This year's lineup features Foo Fighters, Weezer, Sublime, Interpol, Joyce Manor, Julia Wolf, Almost Monday and The Linda Lindas.

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* Speaking of radio festivals, the inaugural Back From the Dead 1st Anniversary Halloween Spookshow is set to take place Oct. 28 at Los Angeles' Whisky-a-go-go. Comedian Hal Sparks will host, as Little Caesar, Once Bitten, Petty Cash, Nerd Halen, GayC/DC, 6 Foot Nurse and American Zombie will also be joined by members of Ace Frehley's band, Hollywood Undead, Chevelle, The Dead Daisies, The Offspring, Fuel, Leatherwolf, Juliette Lewis and the Licks, DLR Band and more.

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* System of a Down will take over the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on June 5 as their lone U.S. appearance so far for 2027. Pierce the Veil will provide support.

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* Metal Allegiance have booked their annual January SoCal show Jan. 28 at Anaheim's House of Blues. The core four of Mark Menghi, Alex Skolnick, David Ellefson and Mike Portnoy will be joined by Fredrick Akesson (OPETH), Bobby Blitz (OVERKILL), John Bush (ARMORED SAINT), Marty Friedman, Todd La Torre (QUEENSRYCHE), Troy Sanders (MASTODON), Angel Vivaldi. Marty Friedman Band, Wicked and Lost Legacy will open.

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* Thrice have booked a special 10 year anniversary show to celebrate To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere. The band will play the album in full Dec. 3 at The Observatory in Orange County, California.

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* Infectious Grooves will play a special 35th anniversary show celebrating their debut album, The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move ... It's the Infectious Grooves. The show is set for Nov. 28 at Los Angeles' Fond Theatre.

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* The Starting Line have announced a pair of holiday shows Dec. 18 at Philadelphia's TLA and Dec. 19 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia. Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties and The Prize Fight reuniting for a performance will open the first night, while Texas Is the Reason, Marietta and Mineral's Chris Simpson will open the second night.

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See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.