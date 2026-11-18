Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces 2027 Solo Album, Debuts ‘Speaking in Tongues’ Video
Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced that his new solo album PsychoGod will be out on March 12 on BMG. Accompanying the news is a stunning music video for the first song, "Speaking in Tongues."
"'Speaking in tongues' is an expression used to describe a form of religious or sacred ecstasy in which celebrants often lose control of normal speech and bodily functions," begins Dickinson, "Their search for truth at the expense of sanity contrasts sharply with the shallow world of the Internet, social media and the narcissist political classes that seem to dominate our lives."
The singer suggests that this video is only the beginning, revealing, "'Speaking In Tongues' is the first of five (maybe more) stories, each of which is interconnected, but each existing in its own world. In a sense, it's a kind of karmic journey through the album material. As a first video 'Speaking in Tongues' is brutal, violent and holds a mirror to the ugly global world of accusation, incarceration, conspiracy and lies. Each subsequent video is a movie in its own right but, like a jigsaw puzzle, the pieces will drop into place as the journey continues."
Watch the music video directly below.
Bruce Dickinson, "Speaking in Tongues" Music Video
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PsychoGod features 13 tracks and was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in California and produced and mixed by Grammy winner Brendan Duffey.
“One album track, ‘Eye Of Sauron’, has garnered a lot of attention from lawyers,” Dickinson teases, explaining, “I had to gain permission from the gatekeepers of Tolkein’s legacy - Middle Earth - to use Sauron, Orc, Nazgul and Return of the King in the lyrics. The song is not a retelling of the Lord of the Rings. It is an allegorical use of the Lord of the Rings characters to illuminate the tragic world of strife that exists all around us in our supposedly civilised world, in particular the numerous wars started in the name of conquest and greed. In that sense it sits firmly in the subtext of Tolkien’s writing, coming as it did after the long shadow of the Great War, and the looming cataclysm of the Nazis. I am grateful to share the same page with the guardians of Tolkien’s legacy.”
The singer goes on, “The album also has some very personal moments, which people may interpret and use however they wish. The lyrics should speak for themselves, and I will let people choose their own point of view rather than me explaining the obvious or spoiling the joy of individual discovery.”
Get more details on the album below and pre-order PsychoGod at Bruce Dickinson's website.
Bruce Dickinson, PsychoGod Lineup
Bruce Dickinson - vocals
Tonya O'Callaghan - bass
Dave Moreno - drums
Philip Näslund - guitar
Chris Declercq - guitar
Mistheria - keyboards
Special Guests
Derrick Green (Sepultura)
Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters)
Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)
Slash (Guns N' Roses)
+ members of Anthrax and Angra
Bruce Dickinson, PsychoGod Artwork + Track Listing
01. "Necropolis"
02. "Call An Angel 911"
03. "Wishing Well"
04. "Eye Of Sauron"
05. "The World Needs A Hero"
06. "Ashes In The Mist"
07. "Speaking In Tongues"
08. "Lucifer"
09. "The Ballad Of Edward Kelley"
10. "No Rolling Stone"
11. "PsychoGod"
12. "Given Time"
13. "Yggdrasil"
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Bruce Dickinson PsychoGod 2027 Tour Dates
June 14 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall
June 16 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy
June 22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
June 23 – Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus
June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia – SRC Salata
June 26 – Belgrade, Serbia – Luka Beograd
June 28 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Vidas Art Arena
June 29 – Istanbul, Turkiye – Bonus Parkorman
July 02-04 – Cartagena, Spain – Rock Imperium*
July 07 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier
July 07-10 – Ballenstedt, Germany – Rockharz*
July 08-11 – Vizovice, Czechia – Masters Of Rock*
*Festival appearance
With support from Evergrey
Nov. 10 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
Nov. 12 – Helsinki, Finland – Black Box Jäähalli
Nov. 14 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
Nov. 16 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
Nov. 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega
Nov. 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena
Nov. 20 – Berlin, Germany – UberEats Music Hall
Nov. 22 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
Nov. 24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Nov. 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Nov. 27 – Lincoln, UK – The Engine Shed
Nov. 28 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
Nov. 30 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
Dec. 01 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
Dec. 03 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Dec. 04 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
Dec. 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant-Bellevue
Dec. 08 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
Dec. 10 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
Iron Maiden 2027 Run For Your Lives Tour Dates
April 14 — Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
April 16 — Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
April 18 — Portland, OR – Moda Center
April 20 — Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
April 22 — Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 24 — San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
April 26 — Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
April 28 — Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
May 01 — Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
May 02 — West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 05 — Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 07 — Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 09 — Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre
May 11 — Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
May 14 — Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple *
May 16 — Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock *
*Festival
Below, see how many songs each member of Iron Maiden has (co-)written.
How Many Songs Each Iron Maiden Member Has Written
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita