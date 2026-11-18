Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced that his new solo album PsychoGod will be out on March 12 on BMG. Accompanying the news is a stunning music video for the first song, "Speaking in Tongues."

"'Speaking in tongues' is an expression used to describe a form of religious or sacred ecstasy in which celebrants often lose control of normal speech and bodily functions," begins Dickinson, "Their search for truth at the expense of sanity contrasts sharply with the shallow world of the Internet, social media and the narcissist political classes that seem to dominate our lives."

The singer suggests that this video is only the beginning, revealing, "'Speaking In Tongues' is the first of five (maybe more) stories, each of which is interconnected, but each existing in its own world. In a sense, it's a kind of karmic journey through the album material. As a first video 'Speaking in Tongues' is brutal, violent and holds a mirror to the ugly global world of accusation, incarceration, conspiracy and lies. Each subsequent video is a movie in its own right but, like a jigsaw puzzle, the pieces will drop into place as the journey continues."

Watch the music video directly below.

Bruce Dickinson, "Speaking in Tongues" Music Video

READ MORE: An Interview With Nicko McBrain About His New Book + Life in Iron Maiden

PsychoGod features 13 tracks and was recorded at Dave Grohl's Studio 606 in California and produced and mixed by Grammy winner Brendan Duffey.

“One album track, ‘Eye Of Sauron’, has garnered a lot of attention from lawyers,” Dickinson teases, explaining, “I had to gain permission from the gatekeepers of Tolkein’s legacy - Middle Earth - to use Sauron, Orc, Nazgul and Return of the King in the lyrics. The song is not a retelling of the Lord of the Rings. It is an allegorical use of the Lord of the Rings characters to illuminate the tragic world of strife that exists all around us in our supposedly civilised world, in particular the numerous wars started in the name of conquest and greed. In that sense it sits firmly in the subtext of Tolkien’s writing, coming as it did after the long shadow of the Great War, and the looming cataclysm of the Nazis. I am grateful to share the same page with the guardians of Tolkien’s legacy.”

The singer goes on, “The album also has some very personal moments, which people may interpret and use however they wish. The lyrics should speak for themselves, and I will let people choose their own point of view rather than me explaining the obvious or spoiling the joy of individual discovery.”

Get more details on the album below and pre-order PsychoGod at Bruce Dickinson's website.

Bruce Dickinson, PsychoGod Lineup

Bruce Dickinson - vocals

Tonya O'Callaghan - bass

Dave Moreno - drums

Philip Näslund - guitar

Chris Declercq - guitar

Mistheria - keyboards

Special Guests

Derrick Green (Sepultura)

Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters)

Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)

Slash (Guns N' Roses)

+ members of Anthrax and Angra

Bruce Dickinson, PsychoGod Artwork + Track Listing

℗ 2027 Duellist Holdings Limited under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited Bruce Dickinson - PsychoGod

01. "Necropolis"

02. "Call An Angel 911"

03. "Wishing Well"

04. "Eye Of Sauron"

05. "The World Needs A Hero"

06. "Ashes In The Mist"

07. "Speaking In Tongues"

08. "Lucifer"

09. "The Ballad Of Edward Kelley"

10. "No Rolling Stone"

11. "PsychoGod"

12. "Given Time"

13. "Yggdrasil"

READ MORE: Iron Maiden's 'Somewhere in Time' Gets 40th Anniversary Graphic Novel

Bruce Dickinson PsychoGod 2027 Tour Dates

June 14 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

June 16 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy

June 22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

June 23 – Zurich, Switzerland – Volkshaus

June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia – SRC Salata

June 26 – Belgrade, Serbia – Luka Beograd

June 28 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Vidas Art Arena

June 29 – Istanbul, Turkiye – Bonus Parkorman

July 02-04 – Cartagena, Spain – Rock Imperium*

July 07 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – Den Atelier

July 07-10 – Ballenstedt, Germany – Rockharz*

July 08-11 – Vizovice, Czechia – Masters Of Rock*

*Festival appearance

With support from Evergrey

Nov. 10 – Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

Nov. 12 – Helsinki, Finland – Black Box Jäähalli

Nov. 14 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

Nov. 16 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

Nov. 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

Nov. 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Inselpark Arena

Nov. 20 – Berlin, Germany – UberEats Music Hall

Nov. 22 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

Nov. 24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov. 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Nov. 27 – Lincoln, UK – The Engine Shed

Nov. 28 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

Nov. 30 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

Dec. 01 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

Dec. 03 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Dec. 04 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Dec. 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant-Bellevue

Dec. 08 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

Dec. 10 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

Bruce Dickinson Bruce Dickinson

Iron Maiden 2027 Run For Your Lives Tour Dates

April 14 — Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

April 16 — Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 18 — Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 20 — Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

April 22 — Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 24 — San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

April 26 — Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 28 — Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 01 — Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

May 02 — West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 05 — Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 07 — Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 09 — Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

May 11 — Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 14 — Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple *

May 16 — Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock *

*Festival

Iron Maiden iron maiden 2027 tour flyer

Below, see how many songs each member of Iron Maiden has (co-)written.