The Iron Maiden tribute at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was meant to sound a little different than what we got onstage after one guitarist wasn't able to make it.

You can blame the Federal Aviation Administration's ground stop on all flights for keeping it from happening.

Guitarist Who Couldn't Participate in Iron Maiden Rock Hall Tribute

Iron Maiden were among the performers in the 2026 class inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday. The veteran metal act joined Oasis, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Sade and Luther Vandross in enshrinement.

Iron Maiden's tour schedule, which currently has them in Australia, kept them from attending the induction ceremony on Saturday. They were instead honored with an all-star tribute.

St. Vincent, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine and John 5 of Mötley Crüe performed "The Trooper." Actor Jack Black also joined St. Vincent on vocals. Black was chosen to induct Iron Maiden into the Rock Hall.

WATCH: Fan-Shot Video of 'The Trooper' From 2026 Rock Hall Ceremony

But it now appears the guitar lineup honoring Iron Maiden could have sounded even bigger. According to Guitar World, Tom Morello was supposed to join the group that played "The Trooper."

Why Tom Morello Missed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Morello posted on Instagram Sunday that he couldn't make the induction ceremony on Saturday because of the "FAA madness."

Late Friday afternoon, the FAA instituted a groundstop on all flights at U.S. airports. ABC reported the incident stemmed from a communications equipment failure.

Morello instead shared a video of him and his son, Roman, playing the iconic opening guitar riff to "The Trooper."

How to Watch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Performances

As it has done in recent years, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday was recorded, but it was not livestreamed this time. Instead, the show will also be broadcast on ABC at 8 PM EST on Dec. 8 and will be available on Hulu and Disney+ the folliowing day

See photos from Saturday night's ceremony below.