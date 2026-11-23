What was the best time for Nicko McBrain in Iron Maiden? While the band have some huge albums, his favorite album experience came later in the band's career when they were making the 2006 album, A Matter of Life and Death.

While speaking with Full Metal Jackie for her weekend radio show, the legendary drummer called out the 2006 record as his favorite, explaining that he chose the album and corresponding tour because of "just the experience being in the studio at Soundwest with Kevin Shirley and the way that album was put together and the tour after it was just magnificent. Of course, it's the only record we ever played from top to bottom and not left a song off."

He added, "When we made that record, we thought, 'What do we leave off this record? Every track is priceless,' as pretty much like on any other album that we've made. But some songs just spoke to you that needed to be played live and that was an album where every one of the tracks needed to be played live. So that was a great experience and one of my best memories of making a record."

McBrain appeared on Full Metal Jackie's show to promote his new memoir, "Hello, Boys and Girls," and he spoke about the experience of finally finishing this long-in-the-works project. Within the discussion, McBrain shared his first thoughts upon joining Iron Maiden at the height of their Satanic panic backlash, opened up on almost leaving the band after a dust-up with Bruce Dickinson and spoke about some of the drummers that have inspired him.

Plus, McBrain shared his opinion on Iron Maiden's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and revealed the style of music that appeals to him most. Check out more of the chat below.

It's Full Metal Jackie and I am so excited to welcome to the show this week not only a great drummer, but one of metal's greatest personalities, the one and only Nicko McBrain. So honored to have you on the show. And after all these years, Nicko has decided to open up on his life in the new book, "Hello, Boys and Girls." The art of putting together an album is one thing, but doing a book is something completely different. What was your experience like going through the process of trying to decide what the story was that you wanted to tell?

That's a good question, my love. I started writing this book 15 years ago and you know, better late than never, right? I was playing in this golf tournament with these two guys and I was the celebrity of these four guys. I was telling stories and this fella turns around "Yeah, you ought to write a book." And I went, "Yeah, I've heard that before." And he said, "We own a publishing company in New York." I forget what the name of it was. It might have been Penguin or something like that. And I said, "Well, if I write a book, will you publish it?" And he said, "Yeah, okay."

Him and his mate, the pair of them, they gave me an advance and I started writing this book, and I went gung ho at it. I wrote 21 chapters and it was basically a chapter per year of my life. So I got down to my professional career at 21 and I had 21 chapters to write and I just hit a brick wall. So I thought, "Bollocks to this. I'm not gonna start writing anymore." We were off touring the world and Book of Souls came along. Bruce is flying a 747 and I was more interested in doing that than writing this book.

So moving forward to 2024, when I retired from playing live with the guys, Rod turned around, "Whoa, Nicky, you can finish that bloody book now." He said, "It's taken you bloody long enough." So, he said, "I'll go and get you a publishing deal," which he did.

And the office, bless their hearts, Dave Shackleton, who was one of the management team, and Delphine went and got me this deal with Harper Collins. And I sat with a guy, a friend of mine called Ben, and he helped me finish the book off.

HarperCollins nicko mcbrain book

Nicko, once you finally got back to writing the book, how did the whole process unfold from there?

In 2025, that was when it was pretty much finished, so at the end of '25. And then we were doing photographs and announcing the book in May at Burning Ambition when our documentary was released. So, we mentioned that, "Yes, I've got a book coming out," and onwards and upwards.

In the process of writing, the weirdest thing is your memories strike, kind of open up the door for other memories. I'd be writing a story and then it was like, "Oh, hang on a minute. Oh, I remember this happening." And then you'd have to pick which one you were gonna use from that memory.

So there was a lot going on. And yeah, it was tough to make that decision. But then, of course, the publishers make that decision for you 'cause they, they scrap a whole bunch of stuff.

Right.

They go, "We've only got 360 pages to work with here. Yours comes in at 'War and Peace' mode, mate," you know. I said, "Well maybe we can get a second volume out or something." Here's a funny story for you, uh, Jackie.

When I spoke to my manager, Andy Taylor, he's Rod's partner and I said to Andy, "By the way, you know this here book I've got coming out?" He said, "Yeah." I said, "I'm gonna finish writing the story in 1982." And he went, "Oh, no." He said, "You, you can't do that." I said, "Yes, I can." I said, "Because then I can get a second book about the Maiden years." And he looked. He was flabbergasted. "You can't do that. Everybody wants to know the Maiden stories as well, Nick." So he gave me a right tearing off about that idea. So I was only joking. I was winding him up. But it's a good idea, wouldn't it be — finishing The Maiden years, like a cliffhanger.

Full Metal Jackie. Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden fame with us. Nicko, between the 'Hello Boys and Girls' memoir and Maiden's own Burning Ambition documentary earlier this year, it's been quite the time for reflection. Being in it, we don't always see things. Was there anything you were surprised to learn about yourself or about your life within the band that now comes so clear through the book and documentary presentations?

Not really, Jackie. Malcolm [Venville] did a great job on Burning Ambition. The pretense was to see the story through the eyes of fans. I personally would have liked to have seen more backstage stuff, how the road crew work in setting up the gear and how they look after each member while they're performing. Because there's a lot of stuff that goes on backstage, Bruce is doing costume changes and Natasha, who was our wardrobe girl, would basically be dressing him and stuff like that.

I don't know what happens when he changes drawers or things like that. And for those of you boys and girls, drawers means underwear, pants.

Thank you for that. Thank you.

I don't know what she did when he took his pants down, but that sort of thing was missing. But I didn't really pick up things that were stories that I missed and memories. I spoke to Steve a couple of months well, about a month ago he called me up and we had a nice long conversation.

And he reminded me of a story and he said, "I can't wait to read it in the book." And I went, "Actually, Steve, that ain't in the book." And he reminded me. So there's kind of things like that when you talk and reflect to your friends and your brothers in the band, you can tell the story how you remember it and they go, "Well, hang on a minute. Do you remember that guy from that story? Da, da, da, da." So that always trips out another memory. But no, I didn't really learn anything that I didn't know already. All you have to remember is I'm the best-looking bloke in the band and that's it.

Done and done.

And I still am.

Nicko, you've discussed the impact of seeing Joe Morello of the Dave Brubeck Quartet early on and that beginning for your love for drums. Being a musician can be a lifelong study. Who are some of the drummers that have influenced you over the years, and are there any younger drummers that have caught your eye with their talents?

Oh my gosh, yes. lots of guys. My main influences when I was learning my trade was Ringo Starr, Charlie Watts, Keith Moon and John Bonham. Those four guys, that's how I molded my style of playing that I eventually ended up where I am with Maiden.

But all the different pro bands that I played with before, those guys really were the influences for me. Carmine Appice, he was Vanilla Fudge's drummer. You know, "You Keep Me Hanging On" was a big hit for them. That's incredible drumming.

Ian Paice was another influence on me. That Burn album was just off the charts back in '69. Yeah, and then the new guys. They're not so new, but Thomas Lang. Terry Bozzio is another one. He played with Frank Zappa for a while and in the Missing Persons. And he was just off the charts.

Then, of course, you've got the jazz greats. The one and only Buddy Rich was the best. I still think he was the best. Nobody's come close to him, just his style of playing.

And of course, the big band era. Gene Krupa, Louie Bellson, Ed Shaughnessy, those guys, they all had something to do with how I interpreted the drums growing up. Joey Jordison is another fantastic drummer.

Vinnie Appice, he's another one of my favorite drummers. Single bass drum fella. I used to say way back, I used to take the mickey out of double bass drum players. This was before I saw Thomas Lang and got to know these guys really. Carmine was two bass drums, but there's a different art to it. And I used to take the mickey and say, "I have a hard enough time with one, why compound the issue with two?" But the thing is, it's a different limb. It's another limb and it's another way of expression. There's some seriously great players out there at double bass drum.

The speed metal now, it's just off the charts. Speed that these guys have got in their feet, some of them are faster than their hands, which is saying something.

Nicko, it's 1982 when you join the band. You're coming into the band on The Number of the Beast album. There is some Satanic panic going on with protests at the time. But this is gonna be your new gig. What do you recall of that time period joining the band? What were your first impressions and did any of the outside noise over the music and artwork bring any concern or just excitement?

Oh, it's total excitement. You know it's controversy girl. God, these people think we're Satanists, Satanic devil worshipers. Boy, it's the furthest thing from the truth. But when you look at The Number of the Beast, you gotta laugh because Eddie has got the devil as a marionette. That just says it all, doesn't it? All you gotta do is look at the back cover and you go, "Oh, blimey, hang on a minute. Eddie's got his devil as a marionette." What are they saying? He's got more power than ... and no one has more power than God. That's the end of the story. So it's tongue in cheek and that's how I knew it.

But I did know the band back in 1980. I actually played on the same bill that they were on. on their very first European show they did out of England. They'd never been out the country before as a band. We played an indoor festival in Kortrijk in Belgium and I was playing in a band called McKitty. And that was when I first met Maiden.

I remember watching Steve [Harris] and the band playing and I thought, "This guy's gonna be a star one day." even then, he was singing the words while he was playing bass, machine-gunning the front row of the kids with his foot on the monitor. So I knew what they were gonna be. And I knew Rod Smallwood from meeting him way back in 1975, so we had history together prior to him becoming the Maiden mega manager that he is with Andy Taylor.

As far as the controversy with The Number of the Beast where people were burning albums in South Carolina. They were on the back end of a tour supporting The Scorpions and Kiss and that in the U.S. I think they did a couple of their own shows, but they were more getting this real bad vibe from from the Bible Belt in these various cities. And I thought it's these people are just being silly. They're not, they're not learning. They typically were judging the book by the cover without opening the page and reading the story. Because if they did that and read, you know, learned the lyrics of these songs, they'd understand that, you know, these, these are songs about history and, and war and death, you know.

But with that, when I came into the band, I knew all this stuff was going on and I just laughed at it.

Iron Maiden, "The Number of the Beast"

Nicko, as with any band that lasts for this long, there are high and low points. You've been open about attempting to leave and it never taking. What was it about the band and the experience that you get out of playing with these individuals that kept you sticking it out even through the tough times.

Sometimes we get a little bit ahead of ourselves when certain things happen and management, they have one attitude about how you should behave and it becomes like a dictatorship to a degree. My nose is busted out a joint already, but it sometimes would get pushed a little bit more. And I'd go, "Oh, well,. So I'm gonna leave."

There were a couple of instances. The main one came to mind when we were in Allentown and Bruce came in and we were doing a show. It was an outdoor gig. It was the fairgrounds in Allentown. And some guy ended up poking me in the back with a drumstick to try and get a message to me. It then went from onstage into the dressing room and I said to Steve, "What the heck was that guy doing trying to do?" And we had this big argument.

And Bruce came in with a cassette and started to record. I've only been in the band like six months, right, or whatever. And he wound us up. Steve noticed he there was a cassette in his back pocket, a machine, and he was recording it. Steve noticed it and I grabbed the cassette out of Bruce's pocket and took the cassette out of the machine and said, "Is there anything on this?" And he went, "No." And I put it on the floor and I went to stand on it to break it, and Bruce ended up punching me and winding me up.

He was a right stocky little bugger. He was like a pitbull terrier, you know? And he picked the tape up and buggered off. Steve looked at me and he went, "Don't do it, Nick." And I went, "Right." No one resolves any kind of disagreement in a band with violence.

I was gonna leave the band and I wanted to go and beat the [expletive] out of Bruce for hitting me like that. And then as I went down a corridor and he's going, "Oh, I've got some lyrics to a song called Powerslave on this cassette." So it was like in the cartoons when Sylvester the cat goes running after whoever or Tom and Jerry and the cat skids into a halt. It was just like that.

And I went and he said, "I'm sorry, Nick," and he apologized. And so I thought, "Okay, fair enough." And of course, you know, the next album we recorded was called Powerslave of all things. Then we, we listened to that tape and all had a a, literally a barrel laugh, a gut laugh for forever it seemed like. We couldn't stop laughing, and we went Just talked to him. I said, "We need to let the fans hear this," and so we put it on the B side of "Two Minutes to Midnight."

But that was one time I decided to leave. But you know, this is politics. You're making music 'cause you love one another and that's what you dearly wanna do together. Any time anyone resorts to violence of any kind, that doesn't suit me at all so I walk away from it.

And there's been a couple of other things, but you know, it all silly stuff.

Nicko, if you don't mind me saying, you've got a personality for the spotlight. But as a drummer, you're back behind the kit. I'm just curious, was it always drums for you? Was there even a desire to do something else musically or even something beyond music where you'd be more visible or was the passion for drumming just something that consumed your creative aspiration?

Yeah, the latter. I was a drummer first and foremost. Being the best-looking bloke in the band, I had to play a big drum set and back in 1976 I bought a Sona drum set.

It was an 11 piece, tons of cymbals. I've always loved cymbals. And I played in a big kit. And of course when I joined Maiden, they were very happy because the girls in the audience would be looking at the band and not the drummer because, as I said, I'm the best-looking bloke in the band.

One year, I think it was about an around A Matter of Life and Death. I said, "I think I'll go back to a five-piece kit, Steve." And he said, "No, you ain't." And I said, "Now, why's that, then?" He said, "Well, if you go to a smaller kit, all the girls'll be looking at you, Nick. You know you are the best-looking bloke in the band." So there you go. I couldn't. He vetoed it. I had to keep the big kit. .

I've always wanted to play drums professionally. When I was a teenager learning my trade and playing these various gigs with local bands, I knew that was in my DNA. It's been a blessing for me to be able to say that all of my adult life I've been a professional musician. I never had the inkling to be a front guy or a guitar player. If I was gonna change instrument, I would've been a bass player. I like playing bass.

Nicko, I know Bruce in particular has been vocal about his Rock Hall feelings over the years. And even as Iron Maiden are going in this year, they'll be out on tour and not attending. That said, it still is recognition for what's been an outstanding and groundbreaking career, even if the Rock Hall has not exactly been metal's biggest champion. What are your thoughts on the band getting in and joining the likes of Black Sabbath, Ozzy, Metallica, and Judas Priest in receiving this recognition?

I've always myself thought that it's a great accolade to be in such amazing esteemed company. I know that Van Halen have, have been inducted and they've been one of my favorites. I love Alex, his drumming, always have.

But to be with inaugurated into the Hall of Fame, I think it's a great accolade and I'm very proud of the fact that we finally got in. I think we've been nominated three times. I don't know how many times Alice Cooper was nominated before they get in. I mean, it's pot luck.

They opened it up to fan votes of the top five people that were nominated by them. But then you could win the vote, but you still wouldn't get in. It still was a bunch of guys who said, "Well, you know, Lola, we'll put this band in," or, "We'll put that artist," or whatever.

But I am still very, very excited to be nominated and to have actually received this accolade. I think it's great, you know? Politics aside, I think it's a great honor.

Nicko, the memoir is a good way to get more insight into your life. But I'm gonna ask if there's something about your life you wish more people asked you about. Is there something from your life you wished got more attention?

Ooh, that's a good question, I've had a very fulfilled life. Prior to Maiden, I played with some great, great musicians. Pat Travers was a great experience for me. Playing with him, I did two records.

That set me off on my more heavier journey. If I had to pull something out, I would like people to maybe ask me about what would be my earlier years, not so much the Maiden stuff,. but when I played with Streetwalkers.

It was more of a funk, funky, progressive rock band. Roger Chapman and Charlie Whitney came out of a band called Family from the late '60s and the '70s. And then Family disbanded and they formed Chapman-Whitney Streetwalkers. So that was a great period of my life.

I made two great albums with them. And that still is my preferred style of music to play. More funky, you know. Although I love doing the compositions with Steve and Maiden, my pure preference would be that kind of music, back with the Streetwalkers.

Is that the style of music that you find yourself listening to in your leisure?

Pretty much, yeah. I'm a massive fan of Level 42. I love Mark King and Mike Lindup, and Phil Gould, the original drummer. I think he was just so underrated as a player. I love that kind of funk style and slappy bass.

Back in the early '70s, I actually played in two bands that had nine-piece brass sections. I used to play Blood, Sweat & Tears and Chicago coming out the yin yang and that sort of stuff. And Bobby Blue Bland's blues and stuff. Oh, it was just wonderful. Love brass.

So yeah, going back to that question of what I miss from people asking me questions would be the earlier years in my career.

Nicko, I like to preface this by saying I'm not looking for, like, a, a best album. But what I'm asking here is what was your most rewarding period within the band? That album cycle where the music, the creativity, and just everything in your life was just the most enjoyable.

I think you could pick any album out of that wonderful catalog that we have. But truly, my favorite would be A Matter of Life and Death. That period, and that actual tour that we did. Because just the experience being in the studio at Soundwest with Kevin Shirley and the way that album was put together and the tour after it was just magnificent. Of course, it's the only record we ever played from top to bottom and not left a song off.

When we made that record, we thought, "What do we leave off this record? Every track is priceless." As pretty much like on any other album that we've made. But some songs just spoke to you that needed to be played live and that was an album where every one of the tracks needed to be played live. So that was a great experience and one of my best memories of making a record.

Iron Maiden, "Different World"

And Nicko, even though you're not touring with them, obviously you're still part of the Iron Maiden band. I realize touring is at the forefront for them at the present, but are you in a creative head space? Do you have ideas of Iron Maiden music? And what's keeping you creatively occupied these days?

I've got my tribute band to Iron Maiden called Titanium Tart and that keeps me busy. I do a rehearsal once a week with them and keep my hand in, and we just bang out favorite Maiden songs, you know?

I'll say to the guys, "Which song do you wanna go?" you know, "What would you like to play today?" And then they will say something and I'll go, "Right, next week you learn this song," and we'll, like, we'll have a go at it. You know, that sort of thing.

READ MORE NIcko McBrain's Terms for Playing on a New Iron Maiden Album

As far as looking forward, at the moment there are no plans to do another record with the band. If we do, I would like to consider the fact that I would play on a couple of songs. I don't think I could do the whole album because I can't play fast single-stroke rolls because of my handicap.

So I would probably be able play something if it's written with that in mind or if I write a song that they would choose to play that would be something like "Stranger in a Strange Land" or even "Number of the Beast." I can play that. It's no problem. Something that doesn't have big drum fills. It'd be cool.

So yeah, at the minute there's no plans to do a record. That could change next year. We just don't know.

Thanks to Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain for the interview. His new 'Hello Boys and Girls' memoir is currently available. Stay up to date with Iron Maiden through their website, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok platforms. His band Titanium Tart can also be found on Facebook and Instagram. Find out where you can hear Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show here.

Below, see our picks for the 66 Best Rock and Metal Drummers of All Time.